From the section Cricket

Joe Root has stepped down as England Test captain following his side's series defeat against West Indies.

The 31-year-old was appointed Sir Alastair Cook's successor in 2017, and holds the record for the most number of matches and wins as captain.

England slumped to a 10-wicket defeat in the third Test in Grenada as their winless run stretched to nine matches.

In the aftermath, Root said he wanted to stay on but now says "the timing is right" to step down.

"I am immensely proud to have captained my country and will look back on the past five years with enormous pride," he said.

"It has been an honour to have done the job and to have been a custodian of what is the pinnacle of English cricket.

"I have loved leading my country, but recently it's hit home how much of a toll it has taken on me and the impact it has had on me away from the game."

More to follow.