Wood took 1-45 for England in the first Test against West Indies

England fast bowler Mark Wood has undergone surgery on a right elbow injury sustained during the drawn first Test against West Indies.

The 32-year-old was only able to bowl five overs before leaving the field on the third day in Antigua.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said Saturday's operation "removed bone and scar tissue to address an impingement problem".

"He'll now commence rehabilitation with the ECB and Durham," the ECB added.

"A date for his return to play will be established in due course."

Wood bowled in the nets before the start of the final day's play in Antigua but suffered "acute pain" and did not feature.

He was replaced by Saqib Mahmood for the second and third Tests.