England are bottom of the World Test Championship table

Third Test, St George's, Grenada (day four): England 204 & 120 Lees 31; Mayers 5-18 West Indies 297& 28-0 Brathwaite 20* West Indies won by 10 wickets Scorecard

England slumped to a chastening 10-wicket defeat early on the fourth day of the third Test to lose their series against West Indies 1-0.

After a dismal third day, England began 103-8, leading by just 10, and the hosts claimed the final two wickets within the first hour to have them all out for 120.

That set a target of just 28 and West Indies cantered to victory inside five overs to clinch the Richards-Botham trophy.

England have now lost four Test series' in a row - five if the unfinished India series which Joe Root's side trailed 2-1 is included - and are winless in nine matches.

The defeat, which comes on the back of a humiliating 4-0 Ashes loss, leaves England bottom of the World Test Championship table.

It looks set to reignite intense debate about the state of the men's Test team - a side at one of its' lowest points in recent memory.

England in crisis

England have lost 11 of their past 17 Tests

Not since the 2013-14 Ashes capitulation, and the break-up of a team that followed, have England gone as many Tests without a win.

They have also won just one of 17 Tests going back to February last year - and not had such a poor run since the 1980s.

The result was all-but certain after England collapsed a day earlier in their second innings and the formalities were completed in less than 90 minutes of play.

Prior to this series England talked of a 'red-ball reset' and a wish to refocus on the longest format following the Ashes debacle.

There were flashes of promise in the first two Tests - a century for Zak Crawley, runs for Dan Lawrence, Ben Stokes' return to form and Saqib Mahmood's encouraging debut. But their dismal display has their rebirth in tatters.

England next play a Test in June, at home against New Zealand, where they will hope to have appointed a new managing director and head coach, while captain Root's position will also come into question.

More home comfort for West Indies

West Indies have ended a run of four series without a win

Victory for West Indies maintains their proud home record against England, with just one series loss against England in the Caribbean since 1968.

They outplayed Root's side in this deciding Test, having been on the back foot in the previous two matches.

Even in the brief period on the fourth morning there was time for a moment of West Indies magic.

After 40 minutes without a wicket, Jason Holder produced a brilliant one-handed reaction catch at leg slip to dismiss Chris Woakes for 19. Jack Leach edged behind in the next over - both wickets falling to seamer Kemar Roach.

The hosts celebrated with a lap of honour when the result was finalised.

'We let ourselves down' - reaction

England captain Joe Root: "Yesterday we let ourselves down and we didn't stand up to it well enough and it has left us in this position where we've lost after playing so much brilliant cricket.

"We've got to show more, like we did on the first day of the tour, people standing up and us getting to a total, more frequently. We've shown we can do it - that's the frustration."

Player of the match Joshua da Silva: "The emotion is still there - 100%. I've dreamt of this moment and hopefully it isn't the last time I win this award.

"I wanted to trust my tailenders - all the credit goes to them. I can't thank them enough. It is because of them that I've won this award.

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite: "We decided this was one of our best series at home and we have to fight hard. We put in a lot of work. Every game someone raised their hand and did the job. The effort was remarkable."