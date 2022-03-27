England in West Indies: Joe Root's side slump to 10-wicket defeat in Grenada

West Indies celebrate
England are bottom of the World Test Championship table
Third Test, St George's, Grenada (day four):
England 204 & 120 Lees 31; Mayers 5-18
West Indies 297& 28-0 Brathwaite 20*
West Indies won by 10 wickets
England slumped to a chastening 10-wicket defeat early on the fourth day of the third Test to lose their series against West Indies 1-0.

After a dismal third day, England began 103-8, leading by just 10, and the hosts claimed the final two wickets within the first hour to have them all out for 120.

That set a target of just 28 and West Indies cantered to victory inside five overs to clinch the Richards-Botham trophy.

England have now lost four Test series in a row - five if the unfinished India series which Joe Root's side trail 2-1 is included - and are winless in nine matches.

The defeat, which comes on the back of a humiliating 4-0 Ashes loss, leaves England bottom of the World Test Championship table.

It looks set to reignite intense debate about the state of the men's Test team - a side at one of its' lowest points in recent memory.

England in crisis

Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Zak Crawley
England have lost 11 of their past 17 Tests

Not since the 2013-14 Ashes capitulation, and the break-up of a team that followed, have England gone as many Tests without a win.

They have also won just one of 17 Tests going back to February last year - and not had such a poor run since the 1980s.

The result was all-but certain after England collapsed a day earlier in their second innings and the formalities were completed in less than 90 minutes of play.

Prior to this series England talked of a 'red-ball reset' and a wish to refocus on the longest format following the Ashes debacle.

There were flashes of promise in the first two Tests - a century for Zak Crawley, runs for Dan Lawrence, Ben Stokes' return to form and Saqib Mahmood's encouraging debut. But their dismal display has their rebirth in tatters.

England next play a Test in June, at home against New Zealand, where they will hope to have appointed a new managing director and head coach, while captain Root's position will also come into question.

More home comfort for West Indies

Kraigg Brathwaite celebrates
West Indies have ended a run of four series without a win

Victory for West Indies maintains their proud home record against England, with just one series loss against England in the Caribbean since 1968.

They outplayed Root's side in this deciding Test, having been on the back foot in the previous two matches.

Even in the brief period on the fourth morning there was time for a moment of West Indies magic.

After 40 minutes without a wicket, Jason Holder produced a brilliant one-handed reaction catch at leg slip to dismiss Chris Woakes for 19. Jack Leach edged behind in the next over - both wickets falling to seamer Kemar Roach.

The hosts celebrated with a lap of honour when the result was finalised.

'We let ourselves down' - reaction

England captain Joe Root: "Yesterday we let ourselves down and we didn't stand up to it well enough and it has left us in this position where we've lost after playing so much brilliant cricket.

"We've got to show more, like we did on the first day of the tour, people standing up and us getting to a total, more frequently. We've shown we can do it - that's the frustration."

Player of the match Joshua da Silva: "The emotion is still there - 100%. I've dreamt of this moment and hopefully it isn't the last time I win this award.

"I wanted to trust my tailenders - all the credit goes to them. I can't thank them enough. It is because of them that I've won this award.

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite: "We decided this was one of our best series at home and we have to fight hard. We put in a lot of work. Every game someone raised their hand and did the job. The effort was remarkable."

  • Comment posted by Prestidigitation, today at 16:42

    Congratulations, West Indies. Well deserved win.

    • Reply posted by John T, today at 17:01

      John T replied:
      Yes, but isn't that like congratulating Manchester United for beating Norwich ?

  • Comment posted by abracadabra, today at 16:45

    Will the Captain of England now do the honourable thing please?

    • Reply posted by nozin around, today at 16:53

      nozin around replied:
      And Woakes.

  • Comment posted by DAP1, today at 16:46

    Got to be it for Harrison now. The fish has rotted from the top.

    • Reply posted by AJ, today at 16:54

      AJ replied:
      Root should do the honorable thing and resign.

      If not then the ECB should sack Root.

  • Comment posted by MarkC, today at 16:42

    Love Root as a batsman. As a Captain - Root must be oot.

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 17:13

      Turtle replied:
      England need to let their top players play the full IPL if they are ever going to compete. Look at Australia and India.

  • Comment posted by Chappy, today at 16:51

    Joe Root is completely deluded, a huge improvement, you must be joking!

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:05

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      God almighty. This test match has turned into a complete nightmare for us. Kyle Mayers was haunting England with his seventy miles an hour bowling who reminds me of Darren Stevens

  • Comment posted by C Wood, today at 16:47

    Pathetic !!!!. We need to sweep through this lot from the top job down to the lowest. Joe please stand down as captain. Lets find a decent coach with a good back room staff and start a fresh.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:01

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      We need a complete overhaul of English cricket as it will only get worse when Anderson and Broad retire

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 16:43

    Let’s stick with Root LOL.
    But who’s going to replace him - LOL…

    Root’s recent record - won 1 of his last 17 Tests.

    No Strategy.
    No Plan.

    A Clueless Captain.

    • Reply posted by Ryan31, today at 16:58

      Ryan31 replied:
      Taking out Lees, England’s top order scored 64 over two innings

  • Comment posted by Dr_John - not a Doctor of medicine, today at 16:54

    English County cricket chased the money by adding more and more Mickey Mouse cricket to the calendar pandering to drunken idiots, and then wonder why we have no batsmen capable of making big hundreds and no wicket taking bowlers.

    • Reply posted by Gigsy, today at 16:56

      Gigsy replied:
      Very true.

  • Comment posted by Ranger24, today at 16:51

    Cue the usual England excuses. Root is not a captain. He is an excellent batter, but not a captain. How many more matches and series need to be lost before he is replaced?

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:06

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Worst test side in living memory. And the worst England test side in living memory

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 16:42

    For England an Awful Test match, a shocking display.

    The ECB made lots of changes with the likes of Chris Silverwood and Ashley Giles sacked after the Australia series but Root survived.

    Yet another Embarrassing defeat.

    Root should be sacked from captaincy duties full stop.

    • Reply posted by duncan brownley, today at 16:45

      duncan brownley replied:
      Not going to happen overnight though the changes and quick fixes some folk want.

      Yes can start changing personnel around but results take a while to get back but at least it onwards hopefully.

      One long bumpy road ahead.

  • Comment posted by Old Ham, today at 16:51

    It's time we stopped listening to players (especially Crawley) saying what they're going to do or the repetitive "we'll learn from this ". We have to accept that, with a couple of exceptions, we are a pretty poor team. Time to overhaul the whole set up and give all formats equal priority.

    • Reply posted by The Fisher King, today at 17:00

      The Fisher King replied:
      Apparently, in 2019 Crawley once went four deliveries without driving expansively at the ball. True story.

  • Comment posted by neil proctor, today at 16:44

    Remember the windies had players missing as well as england. without gabriel,hetmayer ,hope,pooran, and still they were to good for this England side

    • Reply posted by Thick and Veiny, today at 16:56

      Thick and Veiny replied:
      Hope averages 25 in Test cricket, I don't think you were missing him that much. Hetmeyer not much better.

  • Comment posted by objectif, today at 16:50

    And to think less than 24 hours ago, with WI at 164-7, headline read "England seek to wipe out tail to take a lead into next innings". That 'tail' put on 133 runs for final three wickets, over 10% more than the entire england team could muster in their second innings.

    • Reply posted by 2 cents, today at 17:07

      2 cents replied:
      They still had a good chance when WI needed 28 runs according to BT.

  • Comment posted by Dreaders, today at 16:47

    Jimmy, Broad, Robinson, Saqib. That will be a handful at home.

    Appoint new director quickly. Don’t think Root will resign. Stokes isn’t a captain either.

    • Reply posted by Bobby Smith, today at 16:49

      Bobby Smith replied:
      You left out Woakes. First Test of the summer is at Lords, where he takes wickets at 10 a piece. Do not let his problems abroad affect how he performs at home, where his figures are supreme.

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 16:51

    Replace Root with Daffy Duck as he might actually have a plan & a clue on how to captain.

    Another pathetic display from England, the laughing stock of world cricket.

    The ECB & the Selectors are joke.

    The county system a Shambles and we are seeing the Intl results reflect that too.

    • Reply posted by E8VEN, today at 16:55

      E8VEN replied:
      Daffy Duck would probably pass on the job LOL

  • Comment posted by Rosecottage, today at 16:50

    Just watched BT sport, I had to turn it off couldn't believe what I was hearing what an ungracious nobody Trott is. He had the nerve to say that England will be scratching their heads wondering how they lost the series WHAT! They were outplayed from start to finish and were never and I repeat never in a position to win any of the matches. He'll choke on the sour grapes he's stuffing into himself.

    • Reply posted by mike216, today at 16:55

      mike216 replied:
      Shoddy third game but that's simply not true about the other two matches.

  • Comment posted by madcat100, today at 16:51

    Root says England will learn from this. The only thing they should learn is that they are utter rubbish at cricket. (And they get paid as well which boggles the mind!!!)

    • Reply posted by mike216, today at 16:54

      mike216 replied:
      They just keep on learning, don't they? Learning how to get progressively worse at test cricket and then finding new ways to fail.

  • Comment posted by wn87, today at 16:46

    England are a very poor test team and have been for a long time now.

    I think it will get worse with both New Zealand and South Africa beating them comfortably this summer.

    • Reply posted by Thick and Veiny, today at 16:59

      Thick and Veiny replied:
      Hard to disagree. NZ and SA are two good outfits, much better than this current England line-up. Difficult to see what changes between now and the 1st Test against NZ.

  • Comment posted by The Rickest Rick, today at 16:47

    Project Repeat.

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 16:43

    Credit to the West Indies on Winning the Series.

    Broad & Anderson must be feeling sad that England lost, but ultimately it goes down to the selectors for not picking them, so the likes of Strauss, Root and Collingwood should accept the responsibility.

    • Reply posted by Megan, today at 16:51

      Megan replied:
      Couldn't agree more...leaving both out was a disaster waiting to happen.

