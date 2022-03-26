Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Mignon du Preez made an unbeaten 52 to help South Africa eliminate India in a last-ball thriller and set up a Women's World Cup semi-final against England.

South Africa - already guaranteed a semi-final spot going into the last game of the group stage - overcame India's 274-7 with the final ball of their 50 overs.

With three needed from two balls, Du Preez was caught off a Deepti Sharma no ball. Reprieved, she duly sent the final ball to the boundary to send the 2017 finalists out.

Defeat means India fail to dislodge West Indies from fourth place, so the Windies will play unbeaten Australia in the other semi-final.

