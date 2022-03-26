Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Batter Sophia Dunkley says England always believed they could revive their World Cup campaign after starting with three successive defeats.

The defending champions were on the brink of elimination, but four straight wins have got them to the semi-finals.

They meet South Africa in Christchurch on Thursday.

"We always knew we could come back and fight for it," Dunkley told BBC Sport. "We've turned it around and we're really happy with that."

England completed their turnaround with a 100-run defeat of Bangladesh in Wellington on Sunday.

They finish third in the group and will take on South Africa in a repeat on the 2017 semi-final, which Heather Knight's side won on the way to lifting the trophy.

"There's a lot of belief and fight in our changing room," added 23-year-old Dunkley.

"To have four wins going into the semis puts us in a very strong position."

Defeat in any of their last four group games could have seen England eliminated, but after victories against India, New Zealand and Pakistan, the holders were rarely troubled by World Cup debutants Bangladesh.

Dunkley made 67 in England's 234-6 before spinners Sophie Ecclestone and Charlie Dean took three wickets each to dismiss Bangladesh for 134.

"Having the experience of those games puts us in a really good position," said Dunkley. "Going into next week we're very positive and have a lot of confidence.

"It's been a really good achievement to qualify from where we started.

"All of the girls are really proud of the fight we have shown to get back into it. To go further would be amazing to show how far we have come as a group."

Dunkley is playing in her first World Cup, having been in attendance when England beat India in a thrilling final at Lord's five years ago.

"I was in the stands in 2017, to be here and two games away from that is an amazing feeling," said Dunkley.

"We know we can make history."