Women's World Cup, Wellington England 234-6 (50 overs): Dunkley 67, Sciver 40, Khatun 2-46 Bangladesh 134 (48 overs): Ecclestone 3-15, Dean 3-31 England won by 100 runs Scorecard . Table

England reached the semi-finals of the Women's World Cup with an efficient defeat of Bangladesh in Wellington.

The 100-run success at the Basin Reserve continued a strong resurgence from the defending champions, who have won four successive matches after beginning the tournament with three straight losses.

On a tired surface, England started with circumspection against a hard-working Bangladesh attack, at one stage finding themselves 96-4.

They were lifted to 234-6 by Sophia Dunkley, who made 67 with support from Amy Jones and Katherine Brunt.

Bangladesh, playing the final match of their first World Cup, never showed any serious intent in the chase.

Spinners Sophie Ecclestone and Charlie Dean took three wickets each as Bangladesh were dismissed for 134.

England will finish third or fourth in the group, depending on the result of Sunday's late game between India and South Africa.

India need to win in order to reach the last four and can only finish above England on net run-rate.

If England remain in third place, they will take on South Africa in the last four. If they slip behind India, a meeting with Australia awaits.

Semi-final permutations (see latest score here ) If South Africa beat India, West Indies go through. Semi-finals: England v SA & Australia v West Indies If India beat South Africa, India go through If India restrict SA to 173 or less, semi-finals will be: Australia v England & SA v India If India win but SA score more than 173, semi-finals will be: Australia v India & SA v England

England comeback continues

Two weeks ago, when England suffered a demoralising defeat by South Africa, the idea of having their fate in their own hands going into the meeting with Bangladesh was a best-case scenario.

Once victories over India, New Zealand and Pakistan were completed, it never seemed likely that Bangladesh would pose a great threat, even if they did give a fright to Australia on this ground two days ago.

Indeed, in their first one-day international meeting with Bangladesh, England had complete control for the majority of the contest and head to the semi-finals with the momentum of four successive victories.

England might have thought about pressing for a margin of victory that would keep them out of reach of India, therefore avoiding Australia in the semi-finals.

A full-throttle approach with the bat was made difficult by the worn pitch, and England needed to take care in the early stages before late impetus from Dunkley, Brunt and Ecclestone.

The target of 235 was more runs than Bangladesh had ever made in a one-day international, so the result was not in doubt at the interval, and England were ruthless in the second half.

Dunkley runs boost England

England were boosted by much-needed performances by Brunt and Danni Wyatt in the win over Pakistan, and in Wellington it was the turn of Dunkley to prove her worth.

When Nat Sciver fell for a fluent 40, England were four wickets down after 26 overs and flirting with danger.

But Dunkley batted with intelligence and composure, adding 72 with Jones, who made 31. When the time came to accelerate, England were able to take 79 off the final 10 overs - an impressive rate of scoring given the conditions.

The pitch seemed ideally suited to England's spinners, and left-armer Ecclestone in particular was superb with her accuracy and bounce.

Off-spinner Dean underlined her status as England's find of the tournament, while seamer Freya Davies, in for the rested Anya Shrubsole, picked up two wickets on her World Cup debut.

Veteran pace bowler Brunt delivered only five overs because of tightness in her back, but is not thought to be a doubt for the semi-finals.

'We need more experience'

England captain Heather Knight: "I'm really pleased, I probably would have liked a few more runs, 250/260, but the wicket was very slow. And we were clinical with the ball.

"The batters have all had a little time out in the middle to get used to the conditions here.

"It says a lot about this group, the way we've turned things round. Not getting too down, we were on the wrong end of a few close ones. I'd have certainly bitten your hand off a few weeks ago to be in this situation."

Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana Joty: "I think we need to play more matches. I think we will learn more. We were coming to explore, to get a lot of experience.

"We want to take all the positives from here. Back home a lot of young girls are coming into cricket and I think after the World Cup I think there'll be more."