Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Michael Leask finished on 42 not out in a 16-run loss to New Zealand in the Super12 stage of last year's T20 World Cup

Scotland will meet New Zealand in a three-game limited-overs series in late July in Edinburgh.

The Black Caps will play at The Grange on 27, 29 and 31 July in two Twenty20 matches and a one-day international.

Scotland have drawn twice in 17 meetings with New Zealand, but are seeking a first victory.

The nations met at the T20 World Cup in November, with New Zealand recovering from 52-3 to win by 16 runs in Dubai as Scotland fell short with 156-5.

New Zealand will play three Tests in England in June and face three ODIs and three T20 matches in Ireland before arriving in Edinburgh.

Scotland head coach Shane Burger said "We want to keep challenging ourselves versus ICC full members and New Zealand are up there as one of the best.

"We have 12 ODIs to be played prior to the New Zealand series and so the squad are training well and looking forward to a busy 2022."