England in West Indies: Joshua da Silva nudges hosts into ascendency on day two

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport

Craig Overton looks deflated after unsuccessful review
The series is tied at 0-0 after two Tests
Third Test, St George's, Grenada (day two):
England 204 Mahmood 49, Leach 41*; Seales 3-40, Mayers 2-13
West Indies 232-8 Da Silva 54*; Woakes 3-48
Lead by 28
Scorecard

West Indies edged into the ascendency in the third Test against England by opening a slim first-innings lead in Grenada.

Lower-order resistance saw West Indies end on 232-8, 28 runs ahead, despite being 128-7 at one stage.

Similar to day one when a last-wicket stand of 90 rescued England, wicketkeeper Joshua da Silva frustrated the bowlers late in the day with 54 not out, putting on 49 for the eighth wicket with Alzarri Joseph and 55 unbeaten with number 10 Kemar Roach.

England made a disappointing start with the new ball but took 6-45 in an impressive recovery either side of lunch.

After West Indies reached 50-0, Ben Stokes had Kraigg Brathwaite lbw with a ball that kept low while Chris Woakes took 3-48 - his best figures in an overseas Test since December 2017.

That put the tourists on course for a lead of their own but as batting became easier in the final session, wicket-taking again looked difficult.

However, on a pitch showing signs of uneven bounce against the harder ball, both sides will still believe they can win what is likely to be a low-scoring game.

A victory for either team would see them take the series with the score currently 0-0 after two drawn Tests.

A Test in the balance

Any advantage West Indies gain from further building their first-innings lead is countered by the fact they will almost certainly have to bat last on a pitch on which it will be tough to chase.

But the work by Da Silva late on - he even survived six overs against the new ball with Roach and now has the highest score of the Test - nudged the day into the hosts' favour.

Overall, it had an uncanny resemblance to the one previous. Like Jack Leach and Saqib Mahmood did 24 hours earlier, Da Silva capitalised on a surface which seems to die once the ball goes soft.

England must cling to the difficulty West Indies' top order had earlier in the day.

Their seamers, once they finally found their line, utilised uneven bounce rather than the lavish seam movement which resulted in the tourists' batting collapse on day one.

West Indies also helped with some poor shots - Jason Holder was caught top-edging his third ball to deep square leg and Kyle Mayers chipped Ben Stokes tamely to extra cover for 28.

The pitch and both sides' batting shortcomings mean a series which has largely been drab may end with an exciting finale.

More to follow

  • Comment posted by Takinsumpositives, today at 22:11

    Well, another attritional day tomorrow. This series has been like watching 2 Giant Tortoises having a fight.

  • Comment posted by Filthy , today at 22:10

    Another sh*t inept batting performance and then can't bowl out their tailenders. And WI are not a top team but we are still pathetic!

  • Comment posted by in5wknaa, today at 22:10

    Admittedly the pitches in the first two tests weren’t ideal but we’re now enjoying a brilliant end to a proper test series. The Grenadian groundsman deserve an immense amount of respect

  • Comment posted by Mikey56, today at 22:09

    Sadly none of the English bowlers put fear in other teams - maybe Stokes when on song...

    If either team was playing the Aussies on that pitch be all over by now - not sure answer for England but sadly a lack of Test players in all areas - comes back to the question to much one day cricket and the money on offer - IPL is very soon !!!

  • Comment posted by 10-15-28-35, today at 22:06

    England will win because batting last will prove to be difficult on a wearing surface,but they don't half make it difficult for themselves.
    They talk a good game though, on and off the pitch.

  • Comment posted by WWFC_Bayo, today at 22:06

    Ignoring the glaring deficiencies in both lineups, this is turning into an absorbing test.

  • Comment posted by AP Macoys Crisps, today at 22:05

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by gotiges41, today at 22:09

      gotiges41 replied:
      Yes. Shite he is

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:04

    If Jack Leach gets a century in this test then i expect him to be Man of the match

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 22:04

    I'm sorry but I get this feeling this could be Roots final test as captain.
    He must have a strategy to get back in this game.

    • Reply posted by mike james, today at 22:06

      mike james replied:
      Hopefully it’s his last test as skipper

  • Comment posted by Dame Celia Molestrangler, today at 22:03

    Overton has really shown his limitations on this tour.

    • Reply posted by mike james, today at 22:07

      mike james replied:
      I didn’t have an issue with Anderson and broad being left out but thinking Overton would be any good is a joke

  • Comment posted by Socrates, today at 22:03

    There's a reason these two sides are ranked so low and that reason is they are equally useless. The worst West Indies team I've ever seen in over fifty years of watching test cricket and they're still better than England.

  • Comment posted by Roy The Boy, today at 22:02

    That was a good bowling performance,England. Quick wickets in the morning, there’s plenty of time to bat, there’s no rush no silly shots. This is a test match not 1:day slog, let’s hope it’s a good day to morrow. The pitch isn’t good be careful, it could settle down and play ok. Come on England ltes have a win let’s enjoy a Rum Punch. Sat at home or in a Bar 🍹🍹🍹🏏. Good Luck

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:02

    I cant believe that this test match will only last four days instead of the usual five

  • Comment posted by over, today at 22:02

    Speechless.

    West Indies 95-6 and they are still batting at close of play.

    For heaven's sake England.

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 22:02

    Brilliant knock from Da Silva, along with the tail enders who all chipped in, West Indies are taking the game away from England.

    Early wickets required!!

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:01

    Andeson and Broad would have got a hatful of wickets on this pitch

    • Reply posted by Retrorat1, today at 22:04

      Retrorat1 replied:
      They are not playing,& that's not a guarantee.

  • Comment posted by Daveyboy12, today at 22:00

    Here I go yet again abscess again ... as a proud Yorkshireman... joe root can not play the new ball ... if he’s playing at three and the shine is not off the ball pointless putting him then, as observers will note, mix the batting order up, let Root bat at 4/5/6 depending upon the situation it ain’t rocket science collywobble

  • Comment posted by joe mell, today at 22:00

    I’m an England fan but how annoying is Bairstow, constantly chirping to the batsman, I wouldn’t mind but he was out for zero. His arrogance holds no bounds

  • Comment posted by charlieboy, today at 22:00

    Just shows if you rely on two ageing bowlers it don’t mean much about the younger ones coming up, by that i mean anyone under 30. This series proving this. If don’t develop bowlers you end up with an empty cupboard. Anyway how did the so called best two fare in the Ashes?

    • Reply posted by Olliewilks, today at 22:04

      Olliewilks replied:
      In theory at least the cupboard is full. Only problem though is everything in it is chipped, broken or damaged in some way.

  • Comment posted by Hurley Hawk, today at 22:00

    Cracking test match this, but I’m convinced that Broad and Anderson would have bowled WI out here within 50 overs. I hope england think outside the box and drop one of the batsmen down the order to take advantage of the softer ball

