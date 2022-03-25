Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Adam Rossington (left), white-ball skipper Josh Cobb and new red-ball captain Ricardo Vasconcelos

Northamptonshire have made a change of captain less than a fortnight before the start of the 2022 County Championship season.

They have named Ricardo Vasconcelos as red-ball skipper in place of Adam Rossington, with Josh Cobb leading their white-ball sides.

Rossington, who succeeded Alex Wakely as captain in 2019, led Northants in 10 of last season's 14 Championship games.

Vasconcelos, 24, becomes the county's youngest captain in 111 years.

He took charge in Northants' other four Championship games in 2021 and also led the side in the One-Day Cup.

Cobb, who was already Northants Steelbacks' T20 Blast skipper, remains in that role.

New Northants head coach John Sadler, who replaced long-serving David Ripley at the end of last season, said: "Ricardo is an incredible young player and now at the stage of his career where he's ready to thrive and take on this added responsibility.

"Josh has been brilliant. His knowledge of the white ball game is incredible. He's so tactically astute."

Northamptonshire are back in Division One of the County Championship, following the ECB's latest end-of-season restructure.

They start the new season on 7 April with a home game against Gloucestershire.