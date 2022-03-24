Last updated on .From the section Cricket

MS Dhoni has won 46 more Indian Premier League games than any other captain

MS Dhoni has stepped down as Chennai Super Kings captain before the Indian Premier League, and will be replaced by India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

There were rumours that Dhoni, 40, would retire at the end of last season but the wicketkeeper was retained before this season's mega auction.

The former India captain is the most successful IPL captain in history in terms of wins, with 121 from 204 games.

He led Chennai to titles in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021.

A Chennai statement external-link said Dhoni "will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond".

Jadeja, who has taken 127 wickets and scored 2,386 runs in 200 IPL matches, said: "I'm feeling good. I am filling big boots - he's got a big legacy and I need to carry that forward. But I don't want to worry too much because he's still here and he'll be my go-to person for any questions."

The 2022 IPL starts on Saturday with defending champions Chennai facing Kolkata Knight Riders in the opening game in a repeat of last season's final.

