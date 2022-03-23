Last updated on .From the section Cricket

I don’t know what my involvement will be this summer - Root looks ahead to new coach's arrival

West Indies v England, third Test Venue: National Cricket Stadium, Grenada Dates: 24-28 March Time: 14:00 GMT Coverage: Live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app; daily Test Match Special podcasts

Captain Joe Root says England need to start turning promising performances into Test victories.

England last won a Test in July 2021 against India and have recorded only one success in their past 16 Tests.

They drew the first two matches of the current series in the West Indies, despite getting into good positions.

"The desire, will, and determination is there," Root insisted before the third and final Test, which begins in Grenada on Thursday.

England, who have not won a Test series in West Indies since 2004, are expected to be without seam bowler Ollie Robinson.

Speaking to BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew, Root explained: "We're picking up momentum, but that doesn't really count for anything. International cricket is all about putting Ws in that end column.

"You can see by the way we're playing our cricket - that passion, enjoyment, desperation to win.

"If we keep playing as we have done in the previous two games I don't think it will be long before we win Test matches."

After the second Test, Root said he could have been braver in declaring England's second innings earlier - a call that might have given them time to finish off the West Indies tail.

Root left his side two sessions to take 10 wickets on the final day, setting the hosts a target of 282 in 65 overs.

"We've found ourselves on two very dead wickets, this might be slightly different," Root said of the Grenada pitch, following draws in Antigua and Barbados.

"We've got to finish strong, take all the confidence we've gained and follow through. It's an exciting prospect that there's so much to play for."

With pace bowler Mark Wood ruled out by injury, and veterans James Anderson and Stuart Broad omitted from the original squad, Sussex's Robinson had hoped to lead the tourists' attack, despite being ruled out of the first two Tests with a back problem.

But Robinson, 28, took part in a training session where it was apparent he was not fully fit.

Somerset's Craig Overton is likely to return in place of fellow seamer Matt Fisher.

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite's century and half-century helped his side to a draw in the second Test in Barbados

Root uncertain on retaining captaincy for summer Tests

Root also hinted at an uncertain future in his role as Test captain following a difficult period in which England lost the Ashes series 4-0 in Australia, before the departures of director of cricket Ashley Giles and head coach Chris Silverwood.

With assistant coach Paul Collingwood in temporary charge for the Caribbean tour, the England and Wales Cricket Board will look to appoint a new head coach before England's next assignment - a three-Test series at home to New Zealand in June.

"I don't know what my involvement will be [in the summer] if I'm being brutally honest," added Root, 31, who has been Test captain since February 2017.

"All I know is that I'm desperate to help take this team forward. I feel very lucky and privileged to be captain.

"It might be that a new coach wants to go in a different direction. But I will always do everything I possibly can to make this team the best team possible.

"While I'm captain of this team, I'll certainly do that and try to get us to the number one spot in the world. I'd love to be leading this team for the future. We'll see how things develop. That's a conversation to have with whoever picks up that role.

"For this game, I know I'm going to be in charge and will do everything I can to help this team and try to make history. It's a great opportunity going into this last Test match to do that."