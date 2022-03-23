Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Former Yorkshire chairman Colin Graves subsequently chaired the England and Wales Cricket Board

Former Yorkshire chairman Colin Graves has told the BBC he has backed crucial changes to the club's rules, and that the county "needs to move on".

The England and Wales Cricket Board says the reforms must be approved if lucrative international hosting rights are to be reinstated at Headingley.

The club were banned from hosting major matches in November over their handling of the Azeem Rafiq racism scandal.

Yorkshire potentially risked bankruptcy if the hosting rights had not returned.

The club are hoping to pass the changes at an extraordinary general meeting on 31 March, which they were forced to cancel earlier this month after discovering it had not been properly called.

It emerged that the club's former leadership had failed to file amended club rules with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Another former Yorkshire chairman, Robin Smith, told the Yorkshire Post it meant Lord Patel's appointment as the new chairman in November was "invalid".

But Lord Patel said a group of individuals was "actively seeking to delay and derail" reform.

"As a Yorkshire vice-president and member I have voted to support the changes as outlined by YCCC to its members," Graves told BBC Sport.

"I really hope that the legal advice taken by the club on these issues is sound and solid.

"The club now needs to move on, and get back to staging International matches and playing cricket at the highest level in England and Wales.

"The talent that Yorkshire continues to produce is outstanding, as shown in the recent West Indies Test match where four out of 11 players came through the Yorkshire academy."

The reforms to Yorkshire's constitution would put eight independent directors on its board and confirm Lord Patel's position as chairman.

Last month he said Yorkshire faced a "huge financial crisis" if the ban was not lifted, and that regaining international status was key to planned reforms.

To ensure the club can host the third Test against New Zealand and the third one-day international against South Africa this summer, the club must meet two remaining criteria by 31 March:

Resolve issues relating to rules changes and decisions at the club which have been subject to procedural flaws.

Amend club rules relating to the appointment and operation of the board, including the removal of Graves Trust powers.

Yorkshire have proposed changing their rules to remove the need for written approval from the trustees of the Graves Trust, a major creditor of the club, in order to appoint or remove board members.

The Graves Trust is reported to be owed £15m by Yorkshire, with its affairs overseen by a group of trustees. Graves himself is independent of the trust, which he claims "has no say in the running of the club". external-link

Graves was also ECB Chairman between 2015 and 2020.

Lord Patel's immediate predecessor as Yorkshire chairman Roger Hutton claimed in November that the trust had vetoed the sacking of chief executive Mark Arthur and director of cricket Martyn Moxon, who have both since left the club.

In a statement the ECB said it was "deeply concerned about reports of division at Yorkshire CCC".

It added: "Given all that we have heard from Azeem and others about the club, it has been absolutely clear that reform is needed. Lord Patel has set out a significant and serious plan to make Yorkshire CCC a modern and diverse club capable of representing and engaging all communities in Yorkshire.

"We want to see all parties work together to support Lord Patel in the reform package he has set out. It is not acceptable for anyone to stand in the way of progress at YCCC."

In September 2021 a report by Yorkshire found Rafiq, who played for the club between 2008 and 2018, was a victim of "racial harassment and bullying".

The club originally said no-one would be disciplined.

Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee chair Julian Knight said it was "right" for Yorkshire to regain England matches "on the strict proviso that key governance reforms are voted through".

He added: "Lord Patel needs the support of the ECB and the wider cricket community in his battle to change Yorkshire's culture and I'm pleased that this seems to be happening."