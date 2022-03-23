Stuart Meaker drove single-handed from the UK to Poland to deliver his van full of aid for victims of the war in Ukraine

Former Surrey and England bowler Stuart Meaker is continuing to support the effort to help refugees from the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Meaker, 33, drove solo from the UK to Medyka in south-east Poland last week to deliver a van of supplies and aid.

He has since decided to stay in Poland to help charities working to process and simplify visa applications.

"Since I've got to understand the process, I have to say it's a complete shambles," he told BBC Radio London.

Ten million people have now fled their homes in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on 24 February, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

More than an estimated 2.1m of those have crossed the border into Poland.

"There's no co-ordination or information for people coming across the border, once they arrive here, that the UK is even a potential destination for them or what they have to do to try and get there," Meaker said.

"How people can say they're willing to welcome refugees when they are making it as difficult as possible for them at every single point, is disheartening."

The UK has launched a family visa scheme for Ukrainians who have an immediate or extended family member in the UK, with a Homes for Ukraine scheme also allowing people to nominate an individual or family to stay with them rent-free for at least six months.

As of 21 March, 12,400 UK visas had been issued.

Meaker, who also played for Sussex and retired from cricket last season, saw his van full of supplies unloaded and repackaged by people who had fled the conflict themselves.

He has since relocated to the nearby Polish city of Przemysl, volunteering his time by helping a number of charities and non-governmental organisations provide support and information to refugees wishing to apply for visas.

"These people are just steadfast and relentless in everything they're trying to do to help," Meaker said.

"They're working so hard to try and help people with these applications, but they need more help from the government and beyond.

"I've even had to help write and print fliers to hand to people as they cross the border so that they get the information they need.

"I'm just a cricket player who's spent the majority of his life in that game and knows little else, but I'm learning as I go along out here and just trying to find a way to help.

"It's been such an eye-opening experience."

Meaker says he is unsure how much longer he will stay in Poland but has hinted at potentially making more aid deliveries in the future.

"I will stay here until such a point I feel I'm no longer needed," he said. "But having also chatted with a lot of other British people I've met since I've been here, who've made similar deliveries, I'm also considering returning to make another trip."

Stuart Meaker was talking to BBC Radio London's Mark Church.