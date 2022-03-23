Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Worcestershire will be the fifth county Dwayne Bravo has played for after stints at Kent, Essex, Surrey and Middlesex

Worcestershire have signed ex-West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo and New Zealand batter Colin Munro as their overseas players for the T20 Blast.

Bravo, 38, will make the Rapids his fifth county, after stints at Kent, Essex, Surrey and Middlesex.

Munro, 35, returns for a third spell at New Road having previously had stints in 2014 and 2015.

He has also played in England for Hampshire, and featured in The Hundred last year for Manchester Originals.

Bravo was a member of the West Indies side which won the T20 World Cup in both 2012 and 2016 before he retired from all forms of international cricket in November 2021.

He became the first player to take 500 wickets in T20 cricket and he will be on duty for Chennai Super Kings in the forthcoming Indian Premier League.

But he will be available for at least the final 10 group games of the T20 Blast for Worcestershire, plus the quarter-final and finals day if they qualify.

Colin Munro helped Perth Scorchers win this winter's Big Bash T20 competition in Australia

South Africa-born Munro, who will be available for the whole competition, has represented New Zealand in all three formats, but has become a T20 specialist in recent years.

He was a member of the squad that reached the final of the 50-over World Cup in 2019, when they were beaten by England in a super over, and spent this winter playing in the Big Bash in Australia for Perth Scorchers and then Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League.

The Rapids begin their T20 Blast campaign away to Yorkshire Vikings on 25 May.