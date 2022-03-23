Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Colin Munro helped Perth Scorchers win this winter's Big Bash T20 competition in Australia

Worcestershire have signed New Zealand batter Colin Munro for this season's T20 Blast competition.

Munro, 35, returns for a second stint at New Road having previously played for them between 2014 and 2015.

He has also played in England for Hampshire, and featured in The Hundred last year for Manchester Originals.

South Africa-born Munro has represented New Zealand in all three formats, but has become a T20 specialist in recent years.

He was a member of the squad that reached the final of the 50-over World Cup in 2019, when they were beaten by England in a super over, and spent this winter playing in the Big Bash in Australia for Perth Scorchers and then Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League.

The Royals begin their T20 Blast campaign away to Yorkshire Vikings on 25 May.