Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Women's World Cup, Christchurch Pakistan 105 (41.3 overs): Amin 32, Brunt 3-17, Ecclestone 3-18 England 107-1 (19.2 overs): Wyatt 76*, Knight 24* England won by nine wickets Scorecard . Table

Impressive England swept aside Pakistan to move closer to a place in the semi-finals of the Women's World Cup.

On a green pitch in Christchurch, the defending champions dismissed Pakistan for just 105 then raced to the target inside 20 overs.

Pace bowler Katherine Brunt, transformed from the figure who has struggled for form in this tournament, took a wicket with the first ball of the match on the way to 3-17.

Left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone also picked up three to become the leading wicket-taker in the competition.

Opener Danni Wyatt crashed 76 from 68 balls, adding an unbroken stand of 87 with captain Heather Knight to race to a nine-wicket win.

England climb into the top four of the round-robin group for the first time and will definitely reach the semi-finals if they beat Bangladesh in Wellington on Sunday.

In Thursday's other game, West Indies had reduced South Africa to 61-4 before rain forced an abandonment.

The point apiece confirms South Africa's place in the last four and leaves the Windies waiting on the Proteas' game against India on Monday.

An India victory would see them through, while a South Africa win would open the door for West Indies.

England finally peaking?

This was England's most complete performance of the World Cup, albeit against a side who had never come close to troubling them in 10 previous meetings.

Knight's team could have been eliminated after three opening defeats, and again when they almost made a mess of a run-chase against New Zealand, but this was a sign of improvement as the tournament reaches a decisive stage.

Their bowlers exploited the helpful conditions, the fielding efficient enough to effect two run-outs and the chase was ruthless.

Most pleasing was the performance of Brunt, who took her first wickets since the loss to Australia more than two weeks ago, while the swashbuckling Wyatt got a much-needed score at the top of the order.

World Cup debutants Bangladesh, whom England have never met in a one-day international, should not pose a serious threat to their semi-final ambitions.

After a heavy Ashes defeat and a stuttering start to their World Cup defence, it could be that England are peaking at the right time.

Resurgent Brunt leads England charge

Brunt, with only one wicket in five previous games, has often cut a frustrated figure on the field.

Here she was transformed from the moment a beautiful outswinger was edged by Nahida Khan to Knight at first slip. From there, a smiling, relaxed Brunt had a swiping Nida Dar lbw and bowled Sidra Ameen off an inside edge.

In between, Pakistan inflicted crucial damage upon themselves. Captain Bismah Mahroof was run out coming back for a needless second, while Omaima Sohail suffered a similar fate to a Tammy Beaumont direct hit.

Ecclestone, not used until the 26th over, carried a constant threat with her bounce and accuracy. Helped by two sharp catches from excellent wicketkeeper Amy Jones, she moved to 11 wickets for the tournament as Pakistan lost their last five for 26 runs.

The opening spot has been troublesome for England - Lauren Winfield-Hill and Emma Lamb have been tried this winter - so for Wyatt to play with such freedom is another box ticked.

She survived being dropped on four to play flowing strokes through the covers and swipes to the leg side.

Wyatt's half-century is her first in 12 one-dayers, and she struck the winning runs with her 11th four.

'Our most complete performance yet'

England captain Heather Knight: "That's our most complete performance so far. It's nice to not have a nervy one for a change!

"We went in to win but the secondary goal was to up our net run-rate a bit so we're really pleased with how we've done.

"The bowlers were outstanding: yes the wicket was a bit green but they still have to put the ball in the right areas and they found a good length. I'm so pleased for Katherine, she's had a tough tournament so far but to see her back at her best was brilliant."