Last updated on .From the section Cricket

ICC Women's World Cup: England v Pakistan Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch Date: 24 March Time: 01:00 GMT BBC coverage: Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra & BBC Sounds; live text and video highlights on BBC Sport website & app

England will have no room for complacency when they meet Pakistan in the Women's World Cup, says captain Heather Knight.

The defending champions are set to make the semi-finals if they beat Pakistan on Thursday and Bangladesh on Sunday.

England have not lost any of the 10 one-day internationals they have played against Pakistan.

"They have played some good cricket and we are certainly not taking them lightly," Knight, 31, told BBC Sport.

"We have to make sure we're not complacent. Hopefully we can go strong and put a complete performance together."

England were on the brink of elimination after losing their first three games, but got back on course for a place in the last four with a big victory over India and a nerve-shredding one-wicket defeat of hosts New Zealand.

Their spot in the last four could be as good as confirmed on Thursday if they beat Pakistan and West Indies lose to South Africa.

Pakistan, who are coached by former Glamorgan and Warwickshire batter David Hemp, arrive in Christchurch on the back of a victory against West Indies, their first win at a World Cup in 13 years. They also came close to shocking South Africa earlier in the tournament.

"We have to bring our best game to beat them," said Knight.

"We've managed to turn it around a little bit but still haven't played our best cricket. We've still got a long way to go.

"We feel like we're building. Our message at the beginning was it's not how you start at these tournaments, but how you finish. Hopefully we can make that come true."

Knight also gave her backing to fast bowler Katherine Brunt, England's all-time leading wicket-taker, who has managed only dismissal in the tournament so far.

Brunt, 36, has been visibly frustrated on the field and admitted to struggling for form.

"I don't think she's far away," said Knight. "She has so much experience, such a wealth of knowledge and she knows her game so well. I'm completely confident she will come good and win us a game in this World Cup.

"She is working really hard. When you see that emotion from Katherine, that is what makes her so great. I would never want her to lose that."