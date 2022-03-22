England batter Jason Roy given suspended two-match ban and fine

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jason Roy in action
Jason Roy has played 98 ODIs for England and averages more than 40 with the bat

Jason Roy has been given a suspended two-match international ban and fined £2,500 following an England and Wales Cricket Board disciplinary hearing.

Roy admitted a charge of "conducting himself in a manner which may be prejudicial to the interests of cricket or which may bring the game of cricket, the ECB and himself into disrepute".

He recently announced he was taking a "short, indefinite break from cricket".

An ECB statement added the ban is suspended for 12 months.

The 31-year-old Roy, who said he wanted to spend more time with his family, pulled out of the Indian Premier League and will miss the start of the County Championship.

Top Stories