Jason Roy has played 98 ODIs for England and averages more than 40 with the bat

Jason Roy has been given a suspended two-match international ban and fined £2,500 following an England and Wales Cricket Board disciplinary hearing.

Roy admitted a charge of "conducting himself in a manner which may be prejudicial to the interests of cricket or which may bring the game of cricket, the ECB and himself into disrepute".

He recently announced he was taking a "short, indefinite break from cricket".

An ECB statement added the ban is suspended for 12 months.

The 31-year-old Roy, who said he wanted to spend more time with his family, pulled out of the Indian Premier League and will miss the start of the County Championship.