Jason Roy has played 98 ODIs for England and averages more than 40 with the bat

Jason Roy has been given a suspended two-match international ban and fined £2,500 following an England and Wales Cricket Board disciplinary hearing.

Roy admitted a charge of "conducting himself in a manner which may be prejudicial to the interests of cricket or which may bring the game of cricket, the ECB and himself into disrepute".

An ECB statement added the ban was suspended for 12 months.

However, there was no information about the nature of the Roy's offence.

The 31-year-old, who helped England win the World Cup in 2019, recently announced he was taking a "short, indefinite break from cricket".

Roy said he wanted to spend more time with his family as he pulled out of the Indian Premier League and he will miss the start of the County Championship for Surrey.