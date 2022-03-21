Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Women's World Cup, Basin Reserve, Wellington South Africa 271-5 (50 overs): Wolvaardt 90, Luus 52 Australia 272-5 (45.2 overs): Lanning 135* Australia won by five wickets Scorecard . Table

Meg Lanning scored a magnificent unbeaten 135 as Australia beat South Africa by five wickets to make it six straight wins at the Women's World Cup.

The captain's 14th one-day international century helped Australia chase 272 with 28 balls to spare.

Laura Wolvaardt's 90 and 52 from captain Sune Luus had taken South Africa to 271-5 in Wellington.

South Africa remain second in the table behind Australia despite their first defeat of the tournament.

South Africa take on West Indies on Wednesday knowing a win will clinch a spot in the semi-finals.

Australia, who have already qualified, can complete a clean sweep in the group stage with victory over Bangladesh on Thursday.

Asked to bat first, South Africa started strongly with opener Wolvaardt and Lizelle Lee putting on 88.

Alana King trapped Lee lbw for 36, but, after Lara Goodall departed cheaply, Wolvaardt and Luus put on 91 before falling in successive overs.

Marizanne Kapp, with an unbeaten 30, and Chloe Tryon, who made 17 not out, pushed the innings on in the closing stages.

Australia lost Alyssa Healy early in their reply, caught behind off Shabnim Ismail, who finished with 2-33.

A stunning catch from Mignon du Preez at deep mid-wicket accounted for Rachael Haynes to leave Australia 45-2 and give South Africa hope of upsetting the tournament favourites.

There was no panic from Lanning, though, and partnerships of 60 and 93 with Beth Mooney and Tahlia McGrath respectively put the six-time champions firmly in the ascendancy.

Lanning reached her century from 92 balls and put the result beyond doubt long before Annabel Sutherland hit the winning run.