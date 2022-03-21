George Burrows: Sussex sign ex-Lancashire fast bowler for first month of season

George Burrows bowling for Lancashire in the 2020 Bob Willis Trophy
Burrows took four wickets during his two appearances for Lancashire in the Bob Willis Trophy

Sussex have signed fast bowler George Burrows on a short-term contract for the first month of the season.

Burrows, 23, has been out of contract since leaving Lancashire at the end of last season.

He made two first-class appearances for the club in the 2020 Bob Willis Trophy, taking four wickets.

The right-arm bowler will be available for Sussex's first four rounds of the County Championship, starting against Nottinghamshire on 7 April.

