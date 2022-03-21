Last updated on .From the section Cricket

I've always loved working with England - Paul Collingwood

England interim men's coach Paul Collingwood says he would be interested in a more permanent role with the team.

Collingwood is in charge for the Test series against West Indies after Chris Silverwood left following England's 4-0 Ashes defeat by Australia.

He believes the team is already in a "better, stronger place" under his leadership.

"I've always loved working with England and as long as I can make a difference, I'll be happy," he told BBC Sport.

"It depends on what job is up for offer. We don't know until a managing director comes in. We will have to wait and see."

As well as Silverwood, director of cricket Ashley Giles and assistant coach Graham Thorpe also stepped down following the Ashes series defeat.

Sir Andrew Strauss has temporarily taken over from Giles and the former captain appointed Collingwood for the Three-Test series in the Caribbean.

The first two Tests have ended in almost identical draws, with West Indies batting out the final two sessions on day five- in both matches - to deny England victory and stretch their winless run to seven Test matches.

Despite missing out on victory Collingwood says he has seen signs of improvement as they prepare for the final Test in Grenada, which starts on Thursday.

"The goal for me as interim was to pass the team after this series on in a better, stronger place. And you can see that already," said the former all-rounder.

"They've got more of a responsibility, more of a voice, and they are enjoying that.

"When you get a response and you see the attitude of the boys, you take heart from that. All you want to do is make a difference.

"Hopefully we get a result in the last game. We are here to win. But if you gauge results on effort it doesn't get any better."