Nida Dar's figures are the second best in this year's World Cup

Women's World Cup, Seddon Park West Indies 89-7 (20 overs): Dottin 27, Dar 4-10 Pakistan 90-2 (18.5 overs): Muneeba 37, Umaima 22* Pakistan won by eight wickets Scorecard . Table

Off-spinner Nida Dar took a career-best 4-10 as Pakistan claimed their first Women's World Cup win for 13 years and dealt a blow to West Indies' semi-final hopes.

The result also boosted England's hopes of a semi-final place, with Heather Knight's side knowing if they win their two remaining group games - against Pakistan (24 March, 01:00 GMT) and Bangladesh (26 March, 22:00 GMT) - they are likely to finish above West Indies because of a superior net run-rate.

With Australia already through, England are realistically in a fight with South Africa, West Indies and India for the last three semi-final places.

Heavy rain and a wet outfield saw Monday's match in Hamilton delayed by more than five hours and reduced to 20 overs per side.

That was expected to favour West Indies' powerful batting line-up but instead it was the Pakistan spinners, led by the experienced Dar, who dominated.

West Indies scrambled to 89-7 after a late flurry of runs, Deandra Dottin top-scoring with 27 from 35 balls, but Muneeba Ali's 37 from 43 balls set Pakistan on their way to an eight-wicket victory that was sealed with seven balls to spare.

Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof earlier won the toss, opted to bowl first and with Hayley Matthews (1) removed cheaply, her bowlers soon started to build pressure.

Dar struck with her first ball to remove Dottin (27) in the 10th over as the spinners took hold and the West Indies slumped to 51-4 in the 13th.

It got worse for Stafanie Taylor's side as Dar ended her spell in style with the wickets of Kycia Knight and Chinelle Henry before Taylor (18), having been dropped on 0 and 7, gave Nashra Sandhu a simple return catch from the first ball of the next over to make it 63-7.

Afy Fletcher and Aaliyah Alleyne combined to take 23 from the last two overs but West Indies were still well short of a par total.

After a steady start from Pakistan, Fletcher gave West Indies hope by bowling Sidra Ameen but Muneeba and Bismah kept their side on track with some excellent running between the wickets, punctuated by the occasional boundary.

Muneeba departed in the 13th over but Pakistan would not be denied and an unbroken stand of 33 between Bismah (20*) and Omaima Sohail (22*) was enough to get them over the line without any late drama.

West Indies remain third in the table, two points ahead of India and England having played a game more, but with the worst net run-rate of the semi-final contenders before their final group match against South Africa.