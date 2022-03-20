Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Captain and opener Brathwaite (second right) broke the record for most balls faced by a West Indies batter in a Test (673)

Joe Root admitted he could have been "a bit braver" with his declaration after England had to settle for another draw in the second Test against West Indies.

Root left his side two sessions to take 10 wickets on the final day by setting the hosts 282 in 65 overs.

But West Indies did not attempt the chase, captain Kraigg Brathwaite making 56 not out as they batted for a draw.

"It's frustrating not to win, but the way we played was a brilliant effort on a very placid surface," said Root.

"We could have maybe been a bit braver with the declaration, but it feels like a faster scoring ground here," added England captain Root.

"I thought they might have a little go [at chasing], but it wasn't the case."

England took three early wickets and Jack Leach claimed a further two after tea, but England were thwarted by Brathwaite's 184-ball knock - which followed his 11-hour century in the first innings - and the hosts ended on 135-5.

In a similar situation in the first Test, Root declared to set West Indies 286 in 71 overs only for his bowlers to come up six wickets short, but in Barbados he waited even longer to call his team in.

The failure to dismiss the hosts, albeit on a slow pitch and up against Brathwaite's resilient knock, means England's winless run stretches to seven Tests.

"Maybe we could have pulled out 10 overs earlier, but defending 240 in 70 overs might be a big ask for any side on that wicket," Root said.

"We didn't try to go for a miracle win in 30 overs, making sure we had 340 on the board, but I suppose the more confident you get, the braver you might get with those decisions.

"The most important thing is to keep finding ways of giving ourselves a chance to win Tests because we are finding positions where we're on top and commanding the game."

'I can't ask any more of the group'

The three-Test series, level at 0-0 going into the final match which begins on Thursday in Grenada, follows England's humiliating 4-0 Ashes defeat.

Despite the result, Root said he "can't ask any more of the group".

Root scored 153 in the first innings, all-rounder a swashbuckling Ben Stokes 120 and Dan Lawrence 91. Jack Leach bowled 94.5 overs across the Test, taking six wickets while Saqib Mahmood took an respectable 4-79 on debut.

England also scored 507-9 declared in the first innings - the first time they have passed 500 since February 2021.

"In terms of where we've been this winter and where we're starting to see improvements is a really promising thing from us," added Root.

"If we keep putting ourselves in these positions it won't be long before we see ourselves winning a Test match here.

"The batting group is slowly building the confidence back up and getting somewhere where we need to be in this format."