No West Indies batter has ever faced more deliveries than the total faced by their captain Kraigg Brathwaite in this Test

Second Test, Barbados (day five): England 507-9 dec & 122-5 dec: Lawrence 41, Crawley 40; Permaul 2-22, Seales 2-34 West Indies 411 & 135-5: Brathwaite 56*; Leach 3-36 Match drawn Scorecard

England's unlikely victory push was again thwarted by West Indies as the second Test in Barbados ended in a draw.

Having given themselves two sessions to dismiss West Indies and take a 1-0 series lead, England took their fifth wicket after tea to set up a tense final hour.

But West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite, who scored an 11-hour 160 in the first innings, survived 184 balls for 56 not out to deny England again.

The opener batted for 673 balls across both innings, the most by a West Indies batter in Test history.

England, who earlier declared on 122-5 at lunch, reduced West Indies to 39-3 before the gritty right-hander saw off 25 overs with Jermaine Blackwood.

In the final session, Jack Leach had Blackwood caught gully for 27 and Jason Holder taken at cover for a duck, but Brathwaite found a dogged partner in wicketkeeper Joshua da Silva.

They survived the next 20.3 overs before the players eventually shook hands with 13 minutes left.

It means both Tests in this series so far have ended in almost identical draws and the sides head to the final Test in Grenada, which begins on Thursday, with the series still level at 0-0.

Gruelling Test ends in draw

This Test has been gruelling. Thanks to the surface, it ended with the result many predicted from the second day, although England's effort on the final day was admirable.

Their inexperienced bowling attack, however, lacked the tools on a slow pitch to prise out a batter who played brilliantly.

Leach bowled a massive 94.5 overs across both innings - no England bowler has bowled as many balls in a Test since 1962. When he removed Blackwood, West Indies' second first-innings centurion, and Holder, who helped save the first Test for West Indies, there was genuine hope.

But, despite Leach offering some good deliveries with some turn on offer, Brathwaite always held firm in their duel.

Debutant Saqib Mahmood bowled an excellent first spell in which he had Shamarh Brooks and Nkrumah Bonner caught in the slips but as the innings went on and the ball went softer, the seamers became ineffective.

Ultimately, another draw means England's poor run continues with their recent record now standing at one win in 16 Tests.

They chased the game with the bat in the morning, adding 145 runs for the loss of six wickets before declaring, and can again take positives, while hoping for a surface with more life for the series decider.

