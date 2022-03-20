England in West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite denies tourists' victory push on final day

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport

Kraigg Brathwaite defends
No West Indies batter has ever faced more deliveries than the total faced by their captain Kraigg Brathwaite in this Test
Second Test, Barbados (day five):
England 507-9 dec & 122-5 dec: Lawrence 41, Crawley 40; Permaul 2-22, Seales 2-34
West Indies 411 & 135-5: Brathwaite 56*; Leach 3-36
Match drawn
England's unlikely victory push was again thwarted by West Indies as the second Test in Barbados ended in a draw.

Having given themselves two sessions to dismiss West Indies and take a 1-0 series lead, England took their fifth wicket after tea to set up a tense final hour.

But West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite, who scored an 11-hour 160 in the first innings, survived 184 balls for 56 not out to deny England again.

The opener batted for 673 balls across both innings, the most by a West Indies batter in Test history.

England, who earlier declared on 122-5 at lunch, reduced West Indies to 39-3 before the gritty right-hander saw off 25 overs with Jermaine Blackwood.

In the final session, Jack Leach had Blackwood caught gully for 27 and Jason Holder taken at cover for a duck, but Brathwaite found a dogged partner in wicketkeeper Joshua da Silva.

They survived the next 20.3 overs before the players eventually shook hands with 13 minutes left.

It means both Tests in this series so far have ended in almost identical draws and the sides head to the final Test in Grenada, which begins on Thursday, with the series still level at 0-0.

Gruelling Test ends in draw

This Test has been gruelling. Thanks to the surface, it ended with the result many predicted from the second day, although England's effort on the final day was admirable.

Their inexperienced bowling attack, however, lacked the tools on a slow pitch to prise out a batter who played brilliantly.

Leach bowled a massive 94.5 overs across both innings - no England bowler has bowled as many balls in a Test since 1962. When he removed Blackwood, West Indies' second first-innings centurion, and Holder, who helped save the first Test for West Indies, there was genuine hope.

But, despite Leach offering some good deliveries with some turn on offer, Brathwaite always held firm in their duel.

Debutant Saqib Mahmood bowled an excellent first spell in which he had Shamarh Brooks and Nkrumah Bonner caught in the slips but as the innings went on and the ball went softer, the seamers became ineffective.

Ultimately, another draw means England's poor run continues with their recent record now standing at one win in 16 Tests.

They chased the game with the bat in the morning, adding 145 runs for the loss of six wickets before declaring, and can again take positives, while hoping for a surface with more life for the series decider.

Comments

Join the conversation

80 comments

  • Comment posted by Flint51, today at 22:31

    Shame on you BBC , one job..... 122 for 5??????!!!!!

  • Comment posted by nozin around, today at 22:31

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by lm1950, today at 22:30

    This is exactly why people don't like test cricket, it's turgid and awful. Once in a while there's a decent game of course but otherwise it's esoteric nonsense pleasing only a small band of fans who like to feel smug about supporting this format.

  • Comment posted by sports_nut, today at 22:29

    I can get TalkSport2 in my new car. Im happy about that.

  • Comment posted by Charles Berkeley, today at 22:29

    Yes needed a 2nd spinner rather then Woakes or Fisher . Hope Parkinson gets a game .

  • Comment posted by over, today at 22:28

    "England, who earlier declared on 122-5 at lunch"

    Apart from the fact that England didn't declare at 122, for the loss of 5 wickets or at lunch it's accurate,

  • Comment posted by Gareth H, today at 22:26

    Great batting from England but utterly bizarre tactics from Root on final day: top order racing selflessly to build a lead only for the skipper to decide he didn’t want a crack at winning the game after all. Most pointless declaration of 2022!

  • Comment posted by 10-15-28-35, today at 22:25

    Two too timid declarations ultimately cost England, but thats the nature of the game.

    • Reply posted by GreySmallCobra, today at 22:31

      GreySmallCobra replied:
      I keep on beating in about it, but it’s why it’s called a Test

      Test’s your cricket, Captaincy, mental ability the lot

      End of the day England weren't good enough to bowl West Indies out in 60+ overs

  • Comment posted by JeffFew, today at 22:25

    Surely that is the end now for Woakes. Mahmood, Fisher, and Stokes is enough seam, and we needed the second spinner rather than giving Lawrence and Root so many over...

  • Comment posted by MJC, today at 22:24

    I have seen these series before starting off with 2 or 3 draws with one team(England)being on top and with the other clinging on for a draw only for that team(Windies)to then win the deciding test.obviously i hope i am wrong

  • Comment posted by Stoney, today at 22:24

    I don’t think it’s unrealistic to assume that the next pitch will be just as benign as the previous two. West Indies are happy to milk the British tourists for five days. Recoup money lost through covid. That said perhaps we should play two spinners, or at least give Parkinson a go. Leach is no match winner.

  • Comment posted by jd, today at 22:22

    Postives from this test Dan Lawrence and Saqib Mahmood, on a flat turning pitch Mahmood played his role, can see him causing Havoc on Day 4&5. England have to many opening bowlers but no real back end fast bowlers. Bright future for sure

  • Comment posted by James, today at 22:22

    This what happens when you go into the last hour without a plan

    If Leach had bowled every ball of the WI innings Eng wouldn't have won based on his strike rate

    There was pretty much no chance the declaration was going to work and honestly WI have shown no interest in anything but 3 drawers in anything they've done.

    • Reply posted by GreySmallCobra, today at 22:28

      GreySmallCobra replied:
      Draws James

  • Comment posted by Younger Z, today at 22:22

    Collingwood seems to think these have been two amazing team performances...

  • Comment posted by derek, today at 22:21

    Exactly what match was Matt Henry watching? According to him England declared at lunch on 122-5. Not in the match I, and millions of others were watching. Typical useless BBC sports writer.

  • Comment posted by Stoney, today at 22:21

    Our captain and management are so gutless. Another cowardly declaration designed to ‘not lose’ the game rather than win it. The cricketers are as predictable and one dimensional as the England rugby team. Sometimes our international sides make themselves really difficult to love. I include football in that.

  • Comment posted by jonboy, today at 22:20

    With Strauss in the background once again England bat on to long, playing not to lose instead of playing to win

  • Comment posted by stannoo, today at 22:20

    England's glacial batting on the first day made the draw a likely outcome from the start. One thing to protect your wicket but the run rate was verging on the paranoid. They were relying on the WI under-performing, but as it turned out they were matched.

    A decent run-rate of 3 would have given England another session to bowl WI out today.

  • Comment posted by SheikhMohammed, today at 22:18

    Basically if Jimmy Anderson played it would be 2 nil. Quite funny really.

    • Reply posted by Leroy, today at 22:21

      Leroy replied:
      If Gabriel had played it would be 2-0 to West Indies you mean?

  • Comment posted by ReformationPostTLC, today at 22:18

    Let's be honest, in the main, Leach was dreadful, particularly in the 1st innings when he was bowling flat military medium pies. Parkinson has to play in the next game.
    Lawrence & Mahmood were the real positives for England.
    The pitches are lifeless so you can't read too much into these games but there does seem to be a buoyancy in the team which has been bereft for a couple of years.

    • Reply posted by Bob, today at 22:24

      Bob replied:
      You bowl what your captain tells you to.

