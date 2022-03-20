England in West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite denies tourists' victory push on final day

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport

Kraigg Brathwaite defends
No West Indies batter has ever faced more deliveries than the total faced by their captain Kraigg Brathwaite in this Test
Second Test, Barbados (day five):
England 507-9 dec & 122-5 dec: Lawrence 41, Crawley 40; Permaul 2-22, Seales 2-34
West Indies 411 & 135-5: Brathwaite 56*; Leach 3-36
Match drawn
England's unlikely victory push was again thwarted by West Indies as the second Test in Barbados ended in a draw.

Having given themselves two sessions to dismiss West Indies and take a 1-0 series lead, England took their fifth wicket after tea to set up a tense final hour.

But West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite, who scored an 11-hour 160 in the first innings, survived 184 balls for 56 not out to deny England again.

The opener batted for 673 balls across both innings, the most by a West Indies batter in Test history.

England, who earlier declared on 122-5 at lunch, reduced West Indies to 39-3 before the gritty right-hander saw off 25 overs with Jermaine Blackwood.

In the final session, Jack Leach had Blackwood caught gully for 27 and Jason Holder taken at cover for a duck, but Brathwaite found a dogged partner in wicketkeeper Joshua da Silva.

They survived the next 20.3 overs before the players eventually shook hands with 13 minutes left and the score 135-5.

It means both Tests in this series so far have ended in almost identical draws and the sides head to the final Test in Grenada, which begins on Thursday, with the series still level at 0-0.

Gruelling Test ends in draw

This Test has been gruelling. Thanks to the surface, it ended with the result many predicted from the second day, although England's effort on the final day was admirable.

Their inexperienced bowling attack, however, lacked the tools on a slow pitch to prise out a batter who played brilliantly.

Leach bowled a massive 94.5 overs across both innings - no England bowler has bowled as many balls in a Test since 1962. When he removed Blackwood, West Indies' second first-innings centurion, and Holder, who helped save the first Test for the hosts, there was genuine hope.

But, despite Leach offering some good deliveries with some turn on offer, Brathwaite always held firm in their duel.

Debutant Saqib Mahmood bowled an excellent first spell in which he had Shamarh Brooks and Nkrumah Bonner caught in the slips but as the innings went on and the ball went softer, the seamers became ineffective. Part-time spinner Dan Lawrence looked the most likely wicket-taker towards the end.

Ultimately, another draw means England's poor run continues with their recent record now standing at one win in 16 Tests.

They chased the game with the bat in the morning, adding 145 runs for the loss of six wickets before declaring, and can again take positives, while hoping for a surface with more life for the series decider.

Brathwaite's Test to remember

Brathwaite may not be the most eye-catching batter in West Indies' illustrious history but he can claim to be one of the most resilient.

As in the first innings, he was solid in defence and seemed able to put the occasionally spinning balls from Leach out of his mind.

Despite wickets tumbling around him, Brathwaite did not offer a chance throughout his innings. When rare balls kept low he was able to get bat on to ball.

In total, Brathwaite was off the field for just 21.1 overs of a five-day match and without him England would almost certainly have won.

West Indies have only lost one series at home against England in 54 years. Their captain has given them a better chance of holding on to that record with one Test to play.

England's second 'winning draw' - reaction

England captain Joe Root: "If we keep putting ourselves in these positions it won't be long before we see ourselves winning a Test here. I can't ask any more of the group. They were brilliant again. The attitude was excellent. Concentration and ability to take those chances with some tired bodies around was a great effort, so a lot of good signs again throughout the whole game, so a really pleasing week.

"In terms of where we've been this winter and where we're starting to see improvements, it is a really promising thing from us."

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite: "I am feeling quite good. I thought England obviously played well, batted well.

"We put in a very big effort but we want a result in the last Test. We have to see what they produce [pitch in Grenada] but let's hope it has something for the pacers."

BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew: "England dominated this game. It's their second 'winning draw' of the series, but more consistent spin bowling might have won them the match. Clearly, with a tour of Pakistan coming up next winter, that's something that needs to be looked at. But overall, more plusses than minuses."

  • Comment posted by in5wknaa, today at 22:17

    If your first choice spinner bowls 96 overs in the match then you should probably pick two spinners

    • Reply posted by Bill, today at 22:27

      Bill replied:
      Yeah if he was bowling unchanged, it would take more than 2 days to complete the spell. That’s a lot of bowling even if spread over 3 and a bit days.

  • Comment posted by Robs, today at 22:14

    Braithwaite batted immensely over this test. A heroic draw performance

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:18

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Cue Brathwaite scoring another century in Grenada and Jack Leach bowling over eight overs

  • Comment posted by Andy, today at 22:15

    2 very moderate teams, not in the same league as Australia or India.

    • Reply posted by neil proctor, today at 22:19

      neil proctor replied:
      or new zealand

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 22:10

    Saqib Mahmood - I thought he bowled really well today and showed some good disciplines with the lines & lengths.

    Also Matt Parkinson Must play in the final Test match.

    • Reply posted by Brass Eye, today at 22:20

      Brass Eye replied:
      Good FC bowling average but an absolute No11 at batting.

  • Comment posted by Jim Palmer, today at 22:14

    Wow. Two Tests in a row and England hasn’t lost either. That’s an improvement over recent times…

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:19

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      We could win a test series in the West Indies for only the second time in over fifty years. We just need to bat better and bowl better and field better. Simples

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 22:33

    We shouldn't be talking about the pitch, but unfortunately that's 2 matches running now.

    I hope the 3rd is a result pitch.

    • Reply posted by kc, today at 23:06

      kc replied:
      Need to pick the right team to get the result

  • Comment posted by StevieC, today at 22:46

    Despite the dead pitch what a magnificent performance from Kraigg Brathwaite, to be on the field for all but an hour and a half of a five day test match, magnificent performance of concentration especially as captain as well, hopefully going forward the more inexperienced England batsmen can learn from this.

    • Reply posted by E8VEN, today at 22:49

      E8VEN replied:
      And the whole West Indies team!

  • Comment posted by Charles Berkeley, today at 22:29

    Yes needed a 2nd spinner rather then Woakes or Fisher . Hope Parkinson gets a game .

    • Reply posted by MJC, today at 22:54

      MJC replied:
      Agreed

  • Comment posted by over, today at 22:28

    "England, who earlier declared on 122-5 at lunch"

    Apart from the fact that England didn't declare at 122, for the loss of 5 wickets or at lunch it's accurate,

  • Comment posted by london fox, today at 22:48

    Root. Great batsman. Awful Captain.

  • Comment posted by Hurley Hawk, today at 22:32

    England might have forced a result with another 30 overs -10 with a new ball. Perhaps they should have attacked more in first innings, maybe WI wouldn’t have batted for 187 overs with Broad or Anderson in the attack. Thought Mahmood showed promise, but Brathwaite was awesome -he plays spin so well, taking a big stride forward to smother the turn

  • Comment posted by LD Rob, today at 22:17

    Well the pitch won.

    Leach is a lovely guy but it's a bit troubling that Lawrence, a part timer, gives the ball more of a rip than does England's number 1 spinner. I think we should give Parkinson a go next test.

    • Reply posted by AJ, today at 22:22

      AJ replied:
      Leach reminds me of A.Giles..

  • Comment posted by Leroy, today at 22:12

    Bairstows banter. Wonderful entertainment. The West Indians chipping back “pleased to see you’ve beaten the anorexia”. Classic

    • Reply posted by Leslie Thornton, today at 22:19

      Leslie Thornton replied:
      Anorexia is no laughing matter. Shame on you and anyone on that cricket pitch who seems to think otherwise.

  • Comment posted by jejb, today at 22:38

    Please prepare a wicket that will get a result for either side.

  • Comment posted by jd, today at 22:22

    Postives from this test Dan Lawrence and Saqib Mahmood, on a flat turning pitch Mahmood played his role, can see him causing Havoc on Day 4&5. England have to many opening bowlers but no real back end fast bowlers. Bright future for sure

  • Comment posted by Glenn , today at 23:03

    Personally speaking, I don't think root should be captain any longer,it needs to change for the summer

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 22:48

    Part-time Spin bowler Lawrence looked the most likely wicket-taker.. that's says a lot about Leach!

  • Comment posted by James Paterson, today at 22:40

    A ‘winning’ draw ?? 😂😂😂😂 new level of desperation

    • Reply posted by E8VEN, today at 22:46

      E8VEN replied:
      Yes why couldn't he say England had the upper hand... it's a but misleading to say they dominated the game

  • Comment posted by Stoney, today at 22:24

    I don’t think it’s unrealistic to assume that the next pitch will be just as benign as the previous two. West Indies are happy to milk the British tourists for five days. Recoup money lost through covid. That said perhaps we should play two spinners, or at least give Parkinson a go. Leach is no match winner.

  • Comment posted by cjb, today at 22:45

    Competition between 2 pretty mediocre teams.

    England just don’t have the firepower to bowl out opponents twice, and WI the Ute simply cannot score fast enough to give themselves chance of victory

    Neither anywhere near as good as NZ, Ozz or India

    Overall pretty turgid stuff.

    • Reply posted by MrLeech, today at 22:52

      MrLeech replied:
      Couldn't agree more. England wont ever be able to considered in same league as Aus, Ind and NZ. Simply not good enough. WI and Sri Lanka are about England level. Love it when England don't win!!!

