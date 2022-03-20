Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Shane Warne's family walked behind the hearse on a lap of the St Kilda Football Club ground in Melbourne

Shane Warne's family and friends paid tribute to the cricketer at his private funeral in Melbourne on Sunday.

The legendary Australia spinner died aged 52 on 4 March in Thailand.

The private service at the St Kilda Football Club ground was attended by about 80 people, including former Australia captains Michael Clarke and Allan Border.

Warne was a lifelong fan of the AFL side and his hearse completed a lap of honour at the ground.

Warne's three children Brooke, Summer and Jackson led mourners at the service.

Former team-mate Glenn McGrath and ex-England captain Michael Vaughan were also in attendance.

A state funeral will be held for Warne at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on 30 March.

Leg-spinner Warne is widely considered one of the greatest cricketers of all time.

He took 708 wickets - the second most of all time - in 145 Tests across a stellar 15-year international career for Australia.