Bismah Maroof is leading Pakistan at the Women's World Cup only six months after giving birth to Fatima

If you've been paying attention to the Women's World Cup, you will know that one of the stars of the tournament is not yet seven months old.

Alongside Deandra Dottin taking gravity-defying catches, Shabnim Ismail bowling rockets and Meg Lanning cutting with precision a surgeon would be proud of another stand-out has been baby Fatima, daughter of Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof.

Pictures of Fatima being cooed over by India players after their win over Pakistan were beamed around the world, the significance of the scene, given the political situation between the two countries, lost on no-one.

For Bismah to be balancing the demands of motherhood with the pressure of leading her country at a World Cup is nothing short of remarkable, doubly so when you consider that she only gave birth in August.

When she became pregnant in late 2020, the batter thought her international career was over. But with the help of a maternity policy put in place by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the encouragement of coach David Hemp, Bismah has made an inspirational return.

"It was a beautiful moment in my life, but from a professional point of view it was scary, because of the uncertainty," Bismah told Stumped on the BBC World Service.

"I didn't know what would happen. At that moment it seemed like my career would end."

When Bismah confided to Hemp in that she was eight weeks pregnant, she had recently been taking part in domestic T20 matches.

"She was upset," said Hemp, the former Glamorgan and Warwickshire batter, who also played for Bermuda at the Men's World Cup.

"On the one hand there was excitement, but as a player she might have felt like she had some unfinished business."

At the time, Bismah was not aware of the PCB's plans to implement a parental policy. The terms include ongoing salary payment for one year, and the provision to travel with an extra person to aid with childcare, paid for by the board.

Even with that support, the 30-year-old was not convinced she would be back in time for the World Cup when she announced she was taking a break from cricket last April.

"I said the World Cup should be the goal, but she was anxious," said Hemp.

"She was asking if she was going to be good enough to retain her place, score runs and contribute. I didn't have any questions on that. I'd seen enough of her to know she had the game to come back."

When Bismah announced the birth of Fatima, her social media post received more than 30,000 reactions.

Hemp saw Bismah just over a month later, by which time she was already in the gym three or four times a week.

"I asked her when she would start hitting some balls, but she said she wasn't going to do that until she felt right physically," said Hemp.

"She started batting in December, but even then I don't think she was convinced about the World Cup."

The World Cup began to become a realistic proposition when Bismah took part in some practice matches in January, during which she would leave the field to feed Fatima.

When it came to departing for New Zealand in February, Bismah did so with her mother. The World Cup means the best part of two months away and Bismah's husband, an engineer, could not take that much time off work.

She is one of eight mothers at the tournament, a number that emphasises the growing opportunity for women to combine their playing careers with family life. The wife of South Africa opener Lizelle Lee gave birth to a baby boy only two weeks before the World Cup began.

Fatima's World Cup experience has involved being present at every match, taking part in team events like playing mini golf or occasionally being cared for by other members of the squad.

"The players have been great with Fatima," said Hemp. "They take her for walks to give Bismah some time off. It's like pass the parcel at times.

"My concern was the potential for a baby in the dressing room to be a distraction. It hasn't. If anything, it's brought a calmness and normality, reducing any tension."

Indeed, Fatima's presence has helped Pakistan deal with agonising tight defeats by South Africa and Bangladesh.

"It does bring things back into perspective," said Hemp. "When a baby smiles it can take away the frustration and disappointment."

Baby Fatima spends time with her grandmother while Bismah is playing in World Cup matches

And while there are benefits to having Fatima around the team, Bismah faces a challenge all new parents can identify with - sleep.

"She has had sleep trouble, but there are no complaints," said Hemp. "There are mornings at breakfast when you can see she's a little tired. You'll ask how she slept and she won't say anything, so you'll know."

Despite that, Bismah has led Pakistan to victory over West Indies, their first World Cup win in 13 years, and they will attempt to end England's resurgence in Christchurch on Thursday.

And while England batter Sophie Dunkley will be looking to stay on track for a place in the semi-finals, she says she is also excited about meeting Fatima.

"I would love to have a hug with little Fatima because she looks so cute," said Dunkley. "Words can't describe how it must feel to have a baby then come back and play cricket. It's hard enough as it is, without being pregnant."

Dunkley is not alone in her desire to meet Fatima.

"Within 15 or 20 minutes of a game ending, the opposition players are in the changing room asking where the baby is," said Hemp.

"Every game we've played, everyone wants a picture with baby Fatima."

Fatima, meanwhile, is revelling in her new-found fame.

"She's enjoying the cameras," said Bismah. "When she looks back at the pictures, she'll be excited to see she was with her mum at the World Cup.

"She's a star."