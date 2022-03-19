Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Tunbridge Wells qualified for the European Cricket League after being crowned ECB National Club T20 champions in 2021

English club champions Tunbridge Wells missed out on the European Cricket League title after defeat by Spanish side Pak I Care Badalona.

Tunbridge Wells were beaten by seven wickets in the Championship final in Malaga after making 81-7 in 10 overs.

Pak I Care reached their target with an over to spare thanks to Mohammad Yasin's 24 not out off 20 balls.

The Kent club qualified for Championship week after winning their group at the same venue in February.

After the first three days of the finals were abandoned due to rain, group matches were reduced to five overs-a-side on Thursday and Friday.

Tunbridge Wells won six out of their eight matches to finish second behind Spanish champions Pak I Care before Saturday's knockout games.

They lost in the opening qualifier to Pak I Care by 27 runs as a target of 123 proved too much to chase before taking their second chance to reach the final by beating Italian champions Brescia by 30 runs.

Alex Williams' 49 off just 18 balls and 48 off 21 by Viraj Bhatia helped them post 150-5 off just 10 overs.

Matt Baker, who was named bowler of the tournament, then took 2-6 off his two overs despite Brescia making a credible 120-6 in reply.

But in the final, Tunbridge Wells found runs harder to make against the side who had handsomely won their group the week before.

Partnerships proved hard to build and after slumping to 34-6, Christian Davis (23 off 18) and Hugo Williams (20 not out off 14) added 36 for the seventh wicket.

Pak I Care made a fast start through destructive opener Muhammad Babar's 21 off 14 supported by Yasin in a first-wicket partnership of 40 that laid the platform for their victory.

Irish club Brigade, who also qualified for championship week and finished fourth after the group matches, were earlier beaten in Saturday's eliminator against Brescia by six wickets.

Brescia chased a target of 96 with three balls to spare despite David Murdock's 48 off 26 balls.