England in West Indies: Tourists give themselves slim chance of final-day win after attritional day four

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport

Kraigg Brathwaite
Only Brian Lara (778 and 760) has played a longer Test innings for West Indies in terms of minutes
Second Test, Barbados (day four):
England 507-9 dec & 40-0: Crawley 21*, Lees 18*
West Indies 411: Brathwaite 160, Blackwood 102; Leach 3-118
England lead by 136 runs
England gave themselves a slim chance of victory over West Indies in the second Test in Barbados by taking a lead of 136 into the final day.

After finally dismissing West Indies for 411, England openers Alex Lees and Zak Crawley reached 40-0 at the close.

The tourists will look for quick runs in the morning session before declaring and attempting to bowl out their opponents in the time remaining for victory.

But the struggle England had ending West Indies' first innings, which lasted 187.5 overs, shows the difficulties they will face.

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite turned his 109 not out overnight into an 11-hour 160 from 489 balls before he was finally bowled by Jack Leach.

On a turgid pitch that makes run-scoring and wicket-taking tough, England's bowlers toiled until they took the 10th West Indies wicket in the evening session.

The series opener in Antigua was drawn so if this Test ends in the same result the series will be level at 0-0 going into the final match in Grenada, starting on Thursday.

Another tiring bowling day

Slow, difficult-to-watch cricket is becoming a theme of this series.

Again, not helped by the surface and not without effort, England struggled to create openings. Even if they manage to get to a position to declare they will have to bowl better than their first effort to have any chance of winning.

Their toil began from the outset of day four when nightwatchman Alzarri Joseph hung around for 20 overs before cutting to gully off Ben Stokes for 19 from 75 balls.

A clatter of wickets would have put the tourists in a much stronger position but that did not look like happening all day as West Indies dug in. Before lunch there was a period of one run in 51 balls, with England's bowlers offering very little.

Jason Holder skied a catch to mid-on straight after lunch, giving Saqib Mahmood his first Test wicket, but Joshua da Silva then blunted the bowling with 33 from 112 balls.

Left-arm spinner Leach bowled 69.5 overs across the marathon innings, the most in an innings by an England bowler since Phil Tufnell against New Zealand in 1992. His three wickets were a disappointing return on a day four pitch.

The number of overs Leach bowled, and the ineffectiveness of the seamers, also brings into question England's selection, with uncapped Lancashire leg-spinner Matt Parkinson an unused member of the squad.

However, you cannot escape the fact this is a poor pitch for Test cricket, just like the first in Antigua.

  • Comment posted by Peter, today at 22:04

    If root has any sense he’ll bat the day out and save the bowlers for the next game.

  • Comment posted by Bazza84, today at 22:04

    I think just get Stokes and Bairstow in when Lees and Crawley inevitably get themselves out and just go into T20 mode, try pile on a few runs, get a decent lead and then put WI to bat with hopefully a couple of sessions to try bowl th out. It will be in vain probably and very unlikely but worth a shot I guess.

  • Comment posted by RobboTheKitten, today at 22:03

    I have a gut feeling for an England win.

  • Comment posted by cjb, today at 22:03

    Surely the objective of professional sport is to play to win and at same time entertain

    This WI team go it with a very negative approach and deserve to take nowt from the series.

    The negativity runs right thru the team.

    Scoring was painfully pedestrian

    I’m a Scot - but England should really go hell for leather in the morning and maybe the WI will panic when batting to save the game

  • Comment posted by footie fan, today at 22:02

    Lord Gower spoiling the cricket again-his condesending put downs of fellow commentators are dreadful.Was glad when Sky Sports binned him.With any luck Curtly will 'chin him' before the game is over.

  • Comment posted by badwolf stroud, today at 22:02

    This is why test cricis dying, four days of negative dross

  • Comment posted by andyblubailey, today at 22:02

    I love cricket.
    I HATE THIS SERIES

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:01

    Flat pitches produces a lifeless test match. Sort it out or you are going to kill off test cricket

  • Comment posted by diesel001, today at 22:00

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 22:00

    Yeah, if you score 500+ on a dead pitch like this, it's going to end a draw. For once I'd like to see a team declare at 300+, just to make the Test match exciting.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:58

    So many empty seats at the Kensington Oval. It just shows that the groundmen preparing a flat wicket is slowly killing test cricket when all they care about is for the match to last five days so can get the maximum revenue

  • Comment posted by rellis, today at 21:58

    Chasing 500 the WI had no other option than to bat time, and they have done it magnificently. All those criticising the scoring rate should ponder the fact that if you get 500 the onus is on you to bowl the opposition out twice, not ecpect wickets from batsmen playing shots just to entertain the crowd. Well played West Indies

  • Comment posted by west riding boy, today at 21:56

    Batting practice tomorrow.

  • Comment posted by Simba, today at 21:55

    What an awful test match.
    When people have travelled thousands of miles to watch and then choose to go to the beach instead, you know it must be pretty turgid stuff.

    • Reply posted by Rizla, today at 22:04

      Rizla replied:
      Pitch is terrible, but that's Test match cricket for you. When the T20 and Hundred are on, then everybody on here complains that's is not real cricket. English are a bunch of whingers.

  • Comment posted by Brian the Bold, today at 21:54

    Such a pity the pitches have been turgid; they don't make for entertaining test cricket.

    • Reply posted by Lawrence Howard, today at 22:01

      Lawrence Howard replied:
      And the 3rd test will be the same. Awful pitches & two very poor teams.

  • Comment posted by kevirl, today at 21:54

    Get yourself a wicket in the cricket.

  • Comment posted by Boom1964, today at 21:54

    Who takes the light when you can get 10 runs. Astounded.

    • Reply posted by worcesterwolf, today at 22:02

      worcesterwolf replied:
      Bit behind the times the light is not offered anymore it's solely umpires decision

  • Comment posted by Socrates, today at 21:52

    This has to be one of the worst test matches of the past fifty years, maybe more, I only go back fifty years. Two of the poorest sides either of these countries has ever produced, playing on a pitch that's as flat as a snooker table.

  • Comment posted by B-L Z Bob, today at 21:52

    Quick runs tomorrow morning & we can still win this.

  • Comment posted by Brass Eye, today at 21:50

    Agnew's comment at close of play 4th day.....

    "It could be an interesting final day."

    No it won't, it's a nailed on draw.

    • Reply posted by Jerry , today at 21:59

      Jerry replied:
      Hence the caveat COULD be.

