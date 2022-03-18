Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Australia captain Meg Lanning fell just short of her 15th one-day international hundred

Women's World Cup, Eden Park India 277-7 (50 overs): Raj 68, Yastika 59, Harmanpreet 57* Australia 280-4 (49.3 overs): Lanning 97, Healy 72 Australia won by six-wickets Scorecard . Table

Australia completed the highest chase in Women's World Cup history to beat India and reach the semi-finals.

On a superb pitch, India reached 277-7 after half-centuries by Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj.

Australia looked to be cantering before captain Meg Lanning was out for 97 in the penultimate over.

Amid rising tension in Auckland, Australia needed eight from the final over, only for Beth Mooney to seal the six-wicket win with three balls left.

More to follow.