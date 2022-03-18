Cricket World Cup: Australia beat India to reach semi-finals
By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer in Auckland
Last updated on .
|Women's World Cup, Eden Park
|India 277-7 (50 overs): Raj 68, Yastika 59, Harmanpreet 57*
|Australia 280-4 (49.3 overs): Lanning 97, Healy 72
|Australia won by six-wickets
|Scorecard. Table
Australia completed the highest chase in Women's World Cup history to beat India and reach the semi-finals.
On a superb pitch, India reached 277-7 after half-centuries by Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj.
Australia looked to be cantering before captain Meg Lanning was out for 97 in the penultimate over.
Amid rising tension in Auckland, Australia needed eight from the final over, only for Beth Mooney to seal the six-wicket win with three balls left.
More to follow.