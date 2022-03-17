Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Bangladesh number 11 Farina Trisna was the final wicket to fall with Bangladesh just shy of their target

Women's World Cup, Mount Maunganui West Indies 140-9 (50 overs): Campbelle 53* Bangladesh 136 (49.3 overs): Matthews 4-15, Fletcher 3-29, Taylor 3-29 West Indies won by four runs Scorecard . Table

Bangladesh fell agonisingly short of one of the biggest shocks in Women's World Cup history against West Indies, who escaped with a four-run win.

In a game in which 17 wickets fell to spin, West Indies needed Shemaine Campbelle's 53 not out to get to 140-9.

Bangladesh were 60-5 and 85-7, but Salma Khatun, with 23, and Nahida Akter left eight needed off the last over.

Number 11 Farina Trisna was bowled by Windies captain Stafanie Taylor, leaving Akter stranded on 25.

Off-spinner Taylor ended with 3-29, identical figures to leg-spinner Afy Fletcher, while player of the match Hayley Matthews claimed 4-15.

There was a concerning moment when West Indies pace bowler Shamilia Connell collapsed in the 47th over of the Bangladesh innings.

Connell received treatment and left the field in a medical vehicle but was then able to move herself to an ambulance.

At one stage West Indies were 70-7, only for Campbelle to add 32 with Fletcher and 36 with Karishma Ramharack.

And, whereas Bangladesh were unable to take eight off their final over with the last pair at the crease, Campbelle and Connell were able to eke out eight for the Windies, which ultimately proved the difference.

It was a heart-breaking near-miss for Bangladesh, who had already beaten Pakistan in what is their first appearance at a 50-over World Cup. They stay seventh in the table.

West Indies go third with six points and, depending on other results, may only need to beat Pakistan on Monday to reach the semi-finals.