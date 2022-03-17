England in West Indies: Ben Stokes hits sublime 120 and Joe Root makes 153 on day two in Barbados

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments10

Ben Stokes
Stokes' last Test century came against West Indies in July 2020
Second Test, Kensington Oval, Barbados (day two):
England 507-9 dec: Root 153, Stokes 120, Lawrence 91; Permaul 3-126
West Indies 71-1: Brathwaite 28*, Brooks 31*
West Indies trail by 436 runs
Scorecard

Ben Stokes' swashbuckling century lit up day two of the second Test between England and West Indies in Barbados.

Captain Joe Root progressed to 153 while Stokes bullied the West Indies bowling to score 120 from 128 balls in England's 507-9 declared.

Stokes added 89 runs in the morning session alone, dominating a century stand with Root, and reached his 11th Test ton shortly after lunch.

The all-rounder hit 11 fours and six powerful sixes before he was eventually caught trying hit part-time spinner Kraigg Brathwaite over the ropes again.

After England declared in the final session, having passed 500 for the first time in 13 months, debutant seamer Matthew Fisher had John Campbell caught behind with his second delivery in international cricket.

But Brathwaite, who ended unbeaten on 28, and Shamarh Brooks, with 31 not out, saw West Indies through to 71-1 at the close.

That still leaves the hosts 436 runs behind, with England in command on a good batting pitch, but one that is starting to offer support to the spinners.

More to follow

Comments

Join the conversation

10 comments

  • Comment posted by put_the_kettle_on, today at 21:45

    Day two and even a child can tell you this is going to end in a draw. I have been calling for a 6 day test for 40 years now.

  • Comment posted by ExChief, today at 21:42

    Brilliant from Stokes and Root, massive assets in this team. Well played and for once an imposing score allowing us to crowd the bat. Looked like WI are already intending to defend for a couple of days!

  • Comment posted by Just to watch , today at 21:40

    Root is the best in the world nothing more needs to be said

    • Reply posted by ExChief, today at 21:44

      ExChief replied:
      So much, you have said it twice!

  • Comment posted by WhiteRose, today at 21:40

    Good to see Stokes back in the runs, a great afternoon of viewing.

  • Comment posted by Just to watch , today at 21:40

    Root is the best batsman in the world nothing more needs to be said.

  • Comment posted by Asterix, today at 21:39

    Well done England - at last a decent first innings score. But the pitch - need hard, bouncy wickets surely?

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 21:39

    England have batted well to get themselves into a strong position, can their inexperienced bowlers now take 20 wickets

    • Reply posted by Hurley Hawk, today at 21:44

      Hurley Hawk replied:
      Great start for Fisher -probably not the track he’d want to make his debut on, but he stuck to a good line and length. Leach looks more confident with a specialist keeper behind the stumps

  • Comment posted by Hurley Hawk, today at 21:38

    Wonderful innings from Stokes -it’s strange how he only averages 36 -he has such a huge array of shots and positive footwork. He has a reputation as a slogger -but his back foot to the ball for the cut is classic cricket. Not a fan of the step back to leg to create room for a slog through midwicket, but the crowd love it. Classic glances, sweeps and cover drives too

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC