Stokes' last Test century came against West Indies in July 2020

Second Test, Kensington Oval, Barbados (day two): England 507-9 dec: Root 153, Stokes 120, Lawrence 91; Permaul 3-126 West Indies 71-1: Brathwaite 28*, Brooks 31* West Indies trail by 436 runs Scorecard

Ben Stokes' swashbuckling century lit up day two of the second Test between England and West Indies in Barbados.

Captain Joe Root progressed to 153 while Stokes bullied the West Indies bowling to score 120 from 128 balls in England's 507-9 declared.

Stokes added 89 runs in the morning session alone, dominating a century stand with Root, and reached his 11th Test ton shortly after lunch.

The all-rounder hit 11 fours and six powerful sixes before he was eventually caught trying hit part-time spinner Kraigg Brathwaite over the ropes again.

After England declared in the final session, having passed 500 for the first time in 13 months, debutant seamer Matthew Fisher had John Campbell caught behind with his second delivery in international cricket.

But Brathwaite, who ended unbeaten on 28, and Shamarh Brooks, with 31 not out, saw West Indies through to 71-1 at the close.

That still leaves the hosts 436 runs behind, with England in command on a good batting pitch, but one that is starting to offer support to the spinners.

