England in West Indies: Ben Stokes hits sublime 120 and Joe Root makes 153 on day two in Barbados

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport

Ben Stokes
Stokes' last Test century came against West Indies in July 2020
Second Test, Kensington Oval, Barbados (day two):
England 507-9 dec: Root 153, Stokes 120, Lawrence 91; Permaul 3-126
West Indies 71-1: Brathwaite 28*, Brooks 31*
West Indies trail by 436 runs
Ben Stokes' swashbuckling century lit up day two of the second Test between England and West Indies in Barbados.

Captain Joe Root progressed to 153 while Stokes bullied the West Indies bowling to hit 120 from 128 balls in England's 507-9 declared.

Stokes scored 89 runs in the morning session alone, dominating a century stand with Root, before reaching his 11th Test ton shortly after lunch.

The all-rounder struck 11 fours and six powerful sixes before he was eventually caught trying hit part-time spinner Kraigg Brathwaite over the ropes again.

After England declared in the final session, having passed 500 for the first time in 13 months, debutant seamer Matthew Fisher had John Campbell caught behind with his second delivery in international cricket.

But Brathwaite, who ended unbeaten on 28, and Shamarh Brooks, with 31 not out, saw West Indies through to 71-1 at the close.

That still leaves the hosts 436 runs behind, with England in command on a good batting pitch, but one that is starting to offer support to the spinners.

Stokes stars in Barbados

Root achieved yet another milestone and Fisher made a fine start to his Test career but the day will be remembered for Stokes' innings that was the 30-year-old at his best.

He got off the mark with a stunning on-drive to his 10th ball, followed that with two imperious shots through the off-side and never looked back.

It had been 18 months since Stokes last reached three figures for England, a period in which he has been injured and took an extended break for his mental health. Here he built on England's solid platform on day one to move them into a position from which they are, at worst, highly unlikely to lose.

During the second hour of the day, Stokes unfurled brutal shots to almost every ball. He hit reverse sweeps off left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul and crashed both spin and seam down the ground.

Permaul, West Indies' senior spinner, had to be taken out of the attack, while pace bowler Alzarri Joseph was another to suffer. Stokes hit him for 18 in one over, including a towering six over long-on that took the all-rounder beyond 5,000 Test runs.

His scoring slowed a little after Root fell lbw to Kemar Roach, having reached his 12th score of 150 or more in Tests. Even so, Stokes' century was rarely in doubt, with hardly a chance offered.

His demise only came when he tried to hit Brathwaite for a third consecutive six and was caught at long-off.

That left England 424-6, but a steady stand of 75 between Chris Woakes, who made 41, and Ben Foakes, who added 33, took the tourists to a position from which they could declare.

Joe Root
Root now has the most scores of 150 or more for England in Tests, overtaking Alastair Cook

Fisher makes impression

On his first international appearance, 24-year-old Fisher shared the new ball with veteran Chris Woakes.

His first ball was hit to the deep point boundary, his second, clocked at 86mph, tempted Campbell to nibble outside off and edge through to wicketkeeper Foakes for four.

It resulted in heart-warming celebrations from Fisher on the field and louder festivities among the thousands of England fans in the stands.

Fisher bowled accurately throughout his five overs with a steady action and could have had another wicket, but a Brooks edge dropped agonisingly short of Zak Crawley at slip.

Matthew Fisher
Fisher made his Yorkshire debut in 2013 when he was aged just 15

Lancashire's Saqib Mahmood, England's other bowling debutant, was held back until the 18th over but made a similarly tidy start.

Slow left-armer Jack Leach, meanwhile, offered the greatest threat. He thought he had removed Brathwaite lbw on 14, but the West Indies captain successfully overturned the decision, having edged the ball.

Those were the only real alarms for West Indies, who ultimately reached the close in relative comfort.

That suggests England still have a plenty of work to do to win but there are signs of turn and uneven bounce that will aid their cause over the final three days.

'No ground is big enough' - reaction

England all-rounder Ben Stokes: "We've had a very good two days here. Dan Lawrence and Joe Root set it up really well for us yesterday and allowed the middle order to come in and play the way that they did.

"I took the option of attacking and trying to score as many runs as possible in a short period of time because the pitch might mean it's difficult to take 20 wickets.

"But it's amazing how much the pitch changed in the last session and a half. There were a few balls for Jack Leach which turned and bounced so it will be interesting tomorrow."

BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew: "We saw the Stokes that empties the bars as people come to watch. Strong, bludgeoning drives, big sixes. No cricket ground is big enough when he's in that sort of mood.

"Brathwaite and Brooks were stubborn. England will have to prise them out tomorrow."

West Indies pace bowler Kemar Roach: "The pitches in the Caribbean are a bit of a concern, there is no enjoyment for fast bowling any more.

"It's all dead tracks now. It's a bit concerning for me as a fast bowler. We have a good group of fast bowlers coming through in the future as well.

"We need to have a discussion about it and work out how we can improve the pitches and bring back electric cricket to the Caribbean."

  • Comment posted by Winter Wonderland, today at 21:49

    Stokes is past his best, time to ditch him (they said on here during The Ashes). Yeah, because world class all rounders grow on trees ... He's a once in a generation cricketer, I hope to see him pass 6000 runs, 200 wickets and 100 sixes/catches in test cricket

    • Reply posted by boating-voter, today at 21:57

      boating-voter replied:
      I remember being laughed at on these pages when I suggested some years ago that in time he might make a decent no.5. Obviously I was so wrong... ;-)

  • Comment posted by Hurley Hawk, today at 21:38

    Wonderful innings from Stokes -it’s strange how he only averages 36 -he has such a huge array of shots and positive footwork. He has a reputation as a slogger -but his back foot to the ball for the cut is classic cricket. Not a fan of the step back to leg to create room for a slog through midwicket, but the crowd love it. Classic glances, sweeps and cover drives too

    • Reply posted by SheikhMohammed, today at 21:48

      SheikhMohammed replied:
      He averages 36 because England have spent the last 5 years playing on difficult wickets.

  • Comment posted by unknown, today at 21:48

    Stokes just played a blinder of an innings but at the end of the day Alex Lees should be getting the credit for the innings he played yesterday to set platform for the middle order today.

    • Reply posted by ajax1609, today at 22:00

      ajax1609 replied:
      I like the sentiment of your comment and it was certainly pleasing to see Lees tough it out, but Root, Lawrence, Stokes, Foakes and Woakes all played more fluent, eye-catching innings on an older pitch and, for some, against the second new ball.

      It's been a real collective effort.

  • Comment posted by the_legend_killer, today at 21:50

    Welcome back Ben Stokes!! Without the foundation laid by Lees yesterday, Stokes wouldn’t of been able to tee off like that.

    Honourable mention to Fisher for a dream start to his test career. Superb day for England, just don’t let them off the ropes tomorrow as we have done many a time to many an opposition

  • Comment posted by west riding boy, today at 22:06

    Pleased for Matt Fisher.

  • Comment posted by WhiteRose, today at 21:40

    Good to see Stokes back in the runs, a great afternoon of viewing.

  • Comment posted by claretvolcanoes, today at 22:12

    I think the last couple of matches represent progress, especially with the batting. Early days for some of the youngsters like Crawley and Lawrence and another chance for Foakes. Root is class and Stokes back to form. Leach looking better. Rather than dwell on negatives, let’s just be pleased With that

    • Reply posted by Hot Spur, today at 22:19

      Hot Spur replied:
      Yeah till they come up against the NZ bowling attack this summer.

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 21:39

    England have batted well to get themselves into a strong position, can their inexperienced bowlers now take 20 wickets

    • Reply posted by Hurley Hawk, today at 21:44

      Hurley Hawk replied:
      Great start for Fisher -probably not the track he’d want to make his debut on, but he stuck to a good line and length. Leach looks more confident with a specialist keeper behind the stumps

  • Comment posted by Sam and Jem , today at 21:50

    Stokes……legend all rounder. Flintoff and botham. 3 of them in the same league

    • Reply posted by always right, today at 22:01

      always right replied:
      Flintoff not in the same class as the other two, defensive bowler, hit and miss bat, not even as good as Cork was

  • Comment posted by kiwirealist, today at 22:07

    Shows that Stokes was simply undercooked for the Ashes tour given his lack of cricket prior. Great to see him back in form.

    • Reply posted by JOHN11, today at 22:14

      JOHN11 replied:
      Most people seem to forget he had 5 months out. The beareavement of his father took more out of him than we knew.

  • Comment posted by PBateman, today at 22:14

    Keep it in perspective as the Windies ain't that good...let's keep it together if a test series is WON then take it forward to the Aussies, and the subcontinent...a positive start indeed but must be built upon.

    • Reply posted by Mr Spoons, today at 22:21

      Mr Spoons replied:
      Shut up . It’s Sport and it’s meant to be enjoyable to watch . That was great to watch . Remind me never to go for a pint with a miserable sod like you

  • Comment posted by blah blah blah, today at 22:14

    The headline should read

    Lees makes 185 ball 30 to pave way for England 500 dec

  • Comment posted by diesel001, today at 21:49

    The test for England is this summer. Against NZ (a better test team than England), but with home advantage should be no worse than a drawn series.

    Then SA off good results against Ind and NZ, but England have home advantage, should be an England series win.

    If that happens then 'red ball reset' will be on track.

    • Reply posted by IanA, today at 22:00

      IanA replied:
      Agreed, but NZ in England shouldn't find conditions too alien to them.

  • Comment posted by Asterix, today at 21:39

    Well done England - at last a decent first innings score. But the pitch - need hard, bouncy wickets surely?

  • Comment posted by ExChief, today at 21:42

    Brilliant from Stokes and Root, massive assets in this team. Well played and for once an imposing score allowing us to crowd the bat. Looked like WI are already intending to defend for a couple of days!

    • Reply posted by JOHN11, today at 21:47

      JOHN11 replied:
      They're scoring at nearly 3 runs per over how do you work that out?

  • Comment posted by Just to watch , today at 21:40

    Root is the best batsman in the world nothing more needs to be said.

    • Reply posted by Ryan31, today at 21:48

      Ryan31 replied:
      Still hasn’t performed in Australia.

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 22:08

    Outstanding Ben Stokes...

    If the Beeb spent less time looking for his mistakes and focused on the positive impact that he brings to the team, then that would be a fair outcome!

  • Comment posted by Brass Eye, today at 22:01

    A lifeless pitch, this is heading for a draw.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:05

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Jack Leach could do a Jim Laker. Or maybe not

  • Comment posted by ned kelly, today at 21:54

    Nice challenge for England as they “reset” (or whatever the latest management-speak is for not wanting to be rubbish anymore?) - usually we can rely on the bowlers (Broad, Anderson etc) but worry about the unproven batting. Role reversal now - but a great opportunity for the new seamers to step up. At least this looks like a proper Test team with some grit and technique.

    • Reply posted by Onefromthemodem, today at 22:00

      Onefromthemodem replied:
      Give the bowlers a chance. Great to see a bit of grit from the batters, but remember this isn't an easy track to bowl on whoever you are. Great to see Matt Fisher get a settler with the new ball.

  • Comment posted by Just to watch , today at 21:40

    Root is the best in the world nothing more needs to be said

    • Reply posted by ExChief, today at 21:44

      ExChief replied:
      So much, you have said it twice!

