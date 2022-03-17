Tom Alsop: Sussex sign Hampshire wicketkeeper-batter on season-long loan
Sussex have agreed a season-long loan deal to bring Hampshire wicketkeeper-batter Tom Alsop to the county.
Alsop, 26, will be available to play in all formats for Sussex, having been ever-present in the County Championship for Hampshire last season.
"We're excited to have Tom on loan for the whole season," Sussex head coach Ian Salisbury said.
"We'd identified a lack of top-three batters on the staff and see Tom as a talented top-order player.
"He's a top lad who I have no doubt will fit into the squad brilliantly alongside our young homegrown talent."
Alsop took 14 catches last season as he featured as a stand-in wicketkeeper in Hampshire's red-ball side, as well as opening the batting in the One-Day Cup.
His previous honours with Hampshire include winning the 50-over competition in 2018 as they beat Kent at Lord's.