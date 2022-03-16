Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Daniel Sams has taken 87 wickets in T20 games at an average of 23.51

Essex have signed Australia all-rounder Daniel Sams for the T20 Blast.

The 29-year-old left-arm seamer will arrive at Chelmsford following a spell with Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, which ends on 29 May.

He has played seven T20 internationals, three of them on Australia's recent tour to Sri Lanka.

"His left-arm angle is so effective in T20 cricket, but he also possesses an excellent change of pace," said Essex head coach Anthony McGrath.

"He will also add some firepower to our batting unit, and he hits a long ball."

Sams is the leading wicket-taker for Sydney Thunder in Australia's Big Bash T20 competition with 75 and has a highest score of 98 not out, made off just 44 balls.

Essex won the T20 Blast in 2019 but last summer failed to reach the knockout stage after winning only five of their 14 group matches.

They begin this summer's competition with an away game against holders Kent Spitfires on 27 May.