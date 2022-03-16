England in West Indies: Joe Root hits 119 not out and Dan Lawrence 91 as tourists take command

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport

England captain Joe Root raises his bat to the crowd after day one of the second Test against West Indies
Root's hundred is his eighth since the start of 2021 in 19 Tests
Second Test, Kensington Oval, Barbados (day one):
England 244-3: Root 119*, Lawrence 91
West Indies Yet to bat
Joe Root punished West Indies with yet another century as England took command of the second Test on day one in Barbados.

Root could have been given caught behind on 23 and was dropped on 34 but ended 119 not out - his 25th Test ton and second in as many innings as the tourists closed on 244-3.

England's ascendancy was checked slightly by the loss of Dan Lawrence to end the day, after he compiled a dazzling 91.

Lawrence had looked on course for his maiden Test ton after combining with Root for a brilliant, aggressive stand of 164, but chipped Jason Holder to extra cover in the final over.

Root had laid a platform with Alex Lees, who made 30 from 138 balls, after opener Zak Crawley was caught behind for a duck in the fourth over.

The late wicket boosted West Indies who had otherwise been wasteful on another flat pitch.

The tourists earlier handed debuts to Saqib Mahmood and fellow seamer Matt Fisher - the latter a late replacement for Craig Overton who was ruled out with illness.

Late wicket takes shine off England's day

Until Lawrence was dismissed, England were heading towards a near-perfect day.

Their captain had scored another stunning century and Lawrence, one of the young batters given a chance in this series after the Ashes humiliation, had played his best Test knock to date.

But the 24-year-old, perhaps with three figures on his mind and having cracked the two previous deliveries for four, went hard at a ball from Holder outside off and offered a catch. It would have been the penultimate ball of the day.

Holder celebrated wildly as West Indies, who had been average for the majority of the day, hit back.

Lawrence, in contrast, had to drag himself from the field as the thousands of England fans he had earlier roused applauded.

England are still well in control but the nature of the pitch means a score close to 400 will likely be par.

West Indies, having limited the scoring in the first part of the day, will now hope to keep England below that.

Dan Lawrence
Lawrence passed his previous high score of 81 not out, made against New Zealand in June 2021

Root delivers again

Root's latest ton is his eighth in 19 Tests since the start of 2021, a stunning run of form in which he has fought almost single-handedly to keep his side's batting line-up afloat.

Having come in at 4-1, he looked supreme from the outset, cracking a pull shot for four from his ninth ball and driving perfectly through the covers soon after.

His second-innings 109 in the Antigua draw was chanceless. In Barbados, on a similarly flat pitch, he did offer two chances, but errors saw him reprieved.

First he appeared to inside edge onto his pad and into the gloves of wicketkeeper Joshua da Silva but umpire Nigel Duguid was unmoved following a half-hearted West Indies appeal.

The fact the hosts had wasted an optimistic lbw review moments earlier will have influenced their decision not to challenge the decision.

His second life came soon after lunch when he tickled Kemar Roach down the leg-side. Da Silva got one glove to the ball but could not hold on.

From there Root did not look back. Spurred on by Lawrence, he became increasingly fluent, scoring in his trademark areas - off his pads and through the covers.

Importantly, he has played another captain's innings as his side make their quiet steps on the road to recovery following their Ashes defeat.

Lawrence dazzles after Lees digs in

If Root's runs have become commonplace, England fans witnessed what could become part of their new era in the batting of Lees and Lawrence.

Lees made four and six on debut in Antigua, out lbw to Roach on both occasions, but here hinted at why England have chosen him as their latest Test opener.

The Durham left-hander was stubborn in a gritty knock that did not catch the eye but did serve a purpose in seeing off the new ball.

Lees and Root scored 80 runs in the first 45 overs before Lees fell lbw to Veerasammy Permaul when playing off the back foot. Root and Lawrence added 164 in the next 44.5 overs, at least in part because of the platform provided.

In comparison, Lawrence was imposing throughout, the highlight a wristy, flicked six off Permaul.

He cantered to his fifty from 62 balls and had slowed towards the close, only for the rush of blood to be his undoing.

'We are in a commanding position' - reaction

England assistant coach Marcus Trescothick: "A very good day. To win the toss and take full advantage of winning it we are very pleased with where we are. We are in a commanding position. Hopefully we can come back tomorrow and pile on more runs

"The two of them together, the partnership was really nice. It was great to watch. Joe was his disciplined self and Dan gave it a little bit of flair. He deserved a hundred."

BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew: "The partnership between Joe Root and Dan Lawrence is the best England have seen this winter.

"Root will grab the headlines, but Lawrence was just as eye-catching until his late dismissal. Lawrence played beautifully, he deserved a hundred."

  • Comment posted by the_legend_killer, today at 21:40

    Just couldn’t get my head around why Lees was getting slated for slow scoring. What he’s done is anchored the innings beautifully and given Root and the rest of the middle order license to play freely.

    • Reply posted by Andy, today at 21:48

      Andy replied:
      Yep, and the West Indies have had to bowl all day to take 3 wickets, well done to our batsmen (batters if you prefer) for not giving their wickets away cheaply, with the exception of Crawley

  • Comment posted by Bigrock, today at 21:39

    Amazing how many people were critical of England earlier in the day for batting too slowly (Talk Sport et al). England batted exactly how a team should in the first innings of a test match. Well done to the top order.

    • Reply posted by Andrew, today at 21:59

      Andrew replied:
      Whilst I agree with the sentiment, Lees strike rate of just over 20 today is unlikely to help long term. You should always add two wickets to the score so 60/1 at lunch can easily become 60/3 and England are under pressure. There needs to be a balance struck, Cook was accused of scoring slowly at times, but had a Test SR of nearly 47 over his career.

  • Comment posted by Mark Viduka, today at 21:55

    England Batsman - Damned if you do, damned if you don't... well played Lawrence.

  • Comment posted by mark, today at 22:03

    Great knock by Lawrence! Sure it's gonna hurt not getting the ton but you played a blinder son. Well done. Nothing to say about Joe the Master. Gonna be Sir Joe I reckon.

    • Reply posted by derek, today at 22:15

      derek replied:
      Didn't like Holder's reaction to Lawrence's dismissal. Hope the England fans give him plenty of stick tomorrow.

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 21:48

    Excellent first day batting for once

  • Comment posted by J Felix-Languar, today at 22:02

    You can have an opener like Lees when you have someone like Lawrence who can come in and raise the tempo. Lees did well enough, Lawrence was awesome and Root seems to have stumbled into a netherworld of batting that very few reach.

  • Comment posted by rothwelljohn, today at 21:55

    Gowers commentary criticism of Alex Lees was appalling and beneath him . Maybe age has got to him. Fact is Lees killed the shine off the new ball , as openers are supposed to , allowing following batsmen to profit.

    • Reply posted by drj, today at 21:58

      drj replied:
      Dom Sibley is thinking why not me?

  • Comment posted by Article1, today at 22:12

    It’s 5 days for a reason. Lees saw off the new ball and fatigued the quick bowlers for little reward. Root and Lawrence had this platform to take the initiative. Test cricket in a nutshell!

  • Comment posted by ILOVETONE, today at 21:42

    Roooooooooot

  • Comment posted by Jimmycred, today at 22:11

    Good job Leesy boy that is a test opener grit and guts with a touch of patience now head down and Ouse your trade lad. Train as if your life depends on it no distractions.

    • Reply posted by Billy Bobby Goaty, today at 22:28

      Billy Bobby Goaty replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Stevie, today at 21:41

    Root showing again he can be a true leader. More Centuries already in this series acros the team than the whole of the Australian series. Keep going guys.

    • Reply posted by Malcolm Vaughton, today at 21:55

      Malcolm Vaughton replied:
      Could that have anything to do with the bowling attack.???

  • Comment posted by Shaketh The Wise, today at 22:08

    Let's be clear, Root is the best bat in the world right now. Well done Joe!

    • Reply posted by AP Macoys Crisps, today at 22:11

      AP Macoys Crisps replied:
      Stupid comment

  • Comment posted by Thick and Veiny, today at 22:02

    Good day for England albeit on another flat one. WI stuck to their task but their fielding was poor today; Campbell and Joseph had shockers.

    Joe Root, take another bow. EIGHTH hundred since start of 2021.

  • Comment posted by William, today at 21:46

    England should get 450. Then bowl Windies for 250. Great first innings lead!

    • Reply posted by put_the_kettle_on, today at 21:49

      put_the_kettle_on replied:
      and then settle in for a DRAW

  • Comment posted by Roy The Boy, today at 22:02

    A good test match day 2 early wickets lost and an excellent partnership.It’s a shame about Lawrence missing out. That’s another excellent innings by Root, he played that just right. The dropped catch inspired him even more,now let’s see if they can carry on tomorrow. The pitch was disappointing for Barbados standards though. England must get a 375+ it could turn by the 3rd or 4th day. Good Luck 🍹

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, today at 22:08

    Good day for England on another flat track. Lawrence looked promising again and Root should be looking for a big one tomorrow a la Babar A. Lees doesn't look an upgrade though on Dom Sibly and England will have to think again. Crawley's one of those frustrating up and down players but worth persevering with. An uninspiring series so far on poor pitches and barely broadcast. We can but hope.

    • Reply posted by Hurley Hawk, today at 22:19

      Hurley Hawk replied:
      Great innings from Babar today -wish we had shown the same grit in the Ashes

  • Comment posted by Cornish Granite, today at 22:03

    Excellent effort by the batsman.
    Well done Lees. Doing what an opener should do.
    Root is just brilliant as a batsman.
    Lawrence will soon get a Test hundred.
    As others have said.....now Broad and Anderson are gone England seem a better and happier camp.
    Pitch is turgid, but it may take a bit of turn on days 4 and 5.
    Big first innings total needed.

    • Reply posted by DAVID McKAY, today at 22:12

      DAVID McKAY replied:
      I won't make any judgement on England until I see how they bowl. If the last test is anything to go on they do not look like an attack that will take the 20 wickets needed to win a test match.

  • Comment posted by tes, today at 22:17

    All the comments about Lees doing well is he really an upgrade on Burns ? I think not Burns was scapegoated i'm pretty sure he'd have found run scoring easier than Lees against this attack

  • Comment posted by dier - 1558, today at 22:10

    Surely England have the capacity to make this a match winning innings, a big score, declaration, if the WI have to follow on then enforce it, job done. A future to build on.

  • Comment posted by Alarp, today at 21:54

    Rooooooooot!

