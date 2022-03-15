Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Mark Robinson led Warwickshire to the County Championship title last September

Warwickshire's title-winning first-team coach Mark Robinson says he would "jump" at the chance to become England men's head coach.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) are in the process of recruiting new coaching staff and a permanent managing director.

Robinson says he would be "stupid to say no" if he was offered the role.

He guided the Bears to the 2021 County Championship title, four years after he led England women to World Cup victory.

The 55-year-old former Yorkshire seamer toured with England Lions as a player but never made his full international debut.

"Anybody would love to play for their country," Robinson told the BBC. "But I think if you cannot play for your country and you have an opportunity to coach your country, you would be stupid to say no.

"You would love the opportunity and I would be no different in that.

"At the moment I have a great job at Warwickshire and I'm enjoying that as well, but I would say if there is an opportunity to do it [coach England] I would jump for it."

As well as the World Cup victory in 2017, Robinson also led the women's team to a place in the T20 World Cup final the following year, before being sacked in 2019.

He also has two titles with Sussex on his CV from his first spell coaching on the county circuit, before changing Warwickshire's fortunes from relegation survivors, in the previous season, to title winners within eight months of his appointment.

Robinson's declaration of interest follows the opening of applications to become the new managing director on Monday.

Interim managing director Sir Andrew Strauss told the BBC that his permanent successor would ultimately have the final say on the head coach.

"There is a slight ticking clock in terms of the start of the international summer at the beginning of June and we want to get that person [the new managing director] in position," said Strauss.

"It will be their decision around the coach and/or coaches as well, which hopefully will also be in position by the start of the summer, but there is a bit of time pressure for us to make that happen.

"It's going to be his [the new managing director's] team and so he has to look at how he wants to structure the England high performance department. Whether he goes down the single coach or two coach model.

"He has to have the people that he feels can work with him and has a similar philosophy."