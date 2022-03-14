Last updated on .From the section Cricket

ICC Women's World Cup: England v India Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui Date: 16 March Time: 01:00 GMT

England have the opportunity to do something "incredible" to salvage their defence of the Women's World Cup, says wicketkeeper Amy Jones.

The 2017 champions have lost their opening three games and must win their next four to have hope of reaching the semi-finals.

They meet India in Mount Maunganui on Wednesday (01:00 GMT).

"Our backs are up against the wall and we have all the motivation we need," Jones told BBC Sport.

"We all know we can perform at this level. It's more about mindset and still believing.

"We have an opportunity to do something incredible."

England lie seventh in the eight-team table. Pakistan, the lowest-ranked nation in the tournament, are the only other side without a win.

England's most straightforward route back into the tournament would be to win all four of their remaining games, then hope favourites Australia beat India on Saturday.

To do that, they will have turn around a six-match winless streak. After losing three one-day internationals during the Ashes, they have suffered World Cup losses to Australia, West Indies and South Africa.

"In times like this it's really important to stick together," said 28-year-old Jones.

"When you're away on any tour, not winning, it's not a great feeling. It's easy to get isolated and stay in your room.

"Everyone has come together and is looking out for each other. It is a really supportive environment. That is a big factor in us hopefully turning things around."

Missed chances have hampered England, particularly in the tight defeats by West Indies and South Africa, games which they lost by seven runs and three wickets respectively.

They dropped five catches against the Windies and three against South Africa, while Jones herself missed a simple stumping.

Mark Robinson, who coached England to their 2017 success, said the mistakes have become "contagious".

"The confidence, belief and ability to know how to win, especially in the tight games, has deserted them at the moment," he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

However, Robinson, now coach of county champions Warwickshire, believes England can fight back into the World Cup and could even beat the powerful Australians in a knockout scenario.

"I wouldn't write off this England team," said the 55-year-old. "They have got some fine cricketers.

"I could easily see them winning every game from now on and I could definitely see them beating Australia in a one-off game."