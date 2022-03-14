Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Bumrah took 8-47 over the whole of the second Test

India v Sri Lanka, Bangalore (day three): India 252 & 303-9: Iyer 92 & 67; Jayawickrama 4-78 Sri Lanka 109 & 208: Karunaratne, Mendis 54; Bumrah 5-24 & 3-23, Ashwin 4-55 India won by 238 runs Scorecard

India pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah took eight wickets to help his side win the day-night Test against Sri Lanka by 238 runs and wrap up a 2-0 series victory.

The hosts scored 252, with Shreyas Iyer scoring 92, before Bumrah took 5-24 as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 109.

India then declared on 303-9 to leave the tourists needing 447 for victory.

Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne scored 107 but his side were bowled out for 208 - with Bumrah taking 3-23 - as they lost within three days.

India had won the opening Test of the two-match series by an innings and 222 runs.

"It's been a good run, [I] enjoyed it personally," said Rohit Sharma, who had been named India captain prior to the series.

"As a team, there were so many things we wanted to achieve and I think we did."

The victory extended India's impressive winning streak at home to 15 Test series.