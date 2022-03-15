Last updated on .From the section Cricket

James Vince led Hampshire to the T20 Blast semi-finals and within a wicket of winning the County Championship last season

Hampshire captain James Vince has signed a contract extension until the end of the 2025 season.

Vince, 31, came through the county's academy before making his first-class debut in 2009 and has since played 13 Tests, 19 one-day internationals and 17 Twenty20 matches for England.

"If people are happy with what I'm doing, I'm certainly delighted to carry on playing my cricket here," he said.

"To add a few more years on to my time at Hampshire is great."

Right-hand batter Vince steered Hampshire to the T20 Blast semi-finals last season and almost engineered the county's first Championship title since 1973 before they were narrowly beaten by Lancashire at Aigburth in the final round of games.

"The club's been building in a nice direction, particularly in red-ball cricket, and the next three to four years feels like an important period of time where hopefully we can have some real success," Vince told BBC Radio Solent.

"But there's also been some real progress in the white-ball side with some promising youngsters coming through.

"So there's a real opportunity over the next chunk of time to make it a real successful one and pick up some trophies too.

"It hurt a lot to get so close to winning the County Championship last season, so that's been in the back of a lot of people's minds since that day at Aigburth last September.

"We've been turning up in the cold, dark days of the winter putting in the hard yards and hopefully we've all managed to improve a little bit and take it into this season.

"The addition of a couple of players to the squad hopefully puts us in a good position for this year."

Vince, who also led Southern Brave to the inaugural men's Hundred title last summer, made his last Test appearance in April 2018.

"There's a transition phase in the red-ball side at the moment and I've obviously been on the last T20 tours with England while some Test players haven't been available to play, so hopefully I'm still there or thereabouts," he said.

"The new coach will obviously have a strong bearing on where the Test team goes after the rest of this West Indies series.

"But my focus at the start of the year, as it always is, will be trying to do as well as I can for Hampshire and if that gets me back in the eyes of the selectors, a new coach or whoever that would be great."

Hampshire begin their County Championship season at home to Somerset on Thursday, 7 April.