Guernsey are 39th in the World Twenty20 rankings having played just one game in the past two years because of Covid-19

Guernsey are set to play their first international series for more than two years.

The island side will take on Spain and Norway in a triangular Twenty20 ranking series in Spain from 29 April to 1 May.

Guernsey are ranked 39th in the world, one place above the hosts and two above their Norwegian opponents.

The Sarnians have only played once, against the Isle of Man, since hosting the 2019 European qualifiers for the 2021 T20 World Cup because of Covid-19.

Guernsey's qualifying tournament for this year's T20 World Cup in Finland was cancelled last May.

"After a long two years the team can't wait to get away and play international cricket again," said Guernsey captain Josh Butler.

"We are all very grateful to Spain and Desert Springs [Cricket Ground] for getting this tri-series and to Cricket Norway for adding to the competition.

"We have had a very positive and competitive couple of years of domestic cricket with some really strong individual performances, which puts us in a good place for the busy summer of international cricket we can now look forward to in 2022.

"We also have some very exciting young players who are really pushing for a place in our senior squad, so I am sure we will see some new names on the teamsheet at some point this summer."