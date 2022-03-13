Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Matthew Maynard's international career began in 1988 and ended 12 years later

Former England and Glamorgan batsman Matthew Maynard has joined Wales Over-50s cricket squad.

The 55-year-old Glamorgan boss "is relishing the challenge of playing Seniors cricket when he can" according to the team of veterans.

In a social media post, Maynard wrote: "Great to be involved guys. Looking forward to putting on the colours this season."

Maynard last played top-flight cricket in 2005.

The announcement of Maynard joining Wales Over-50s prompted some of the sport's big names to respond on social media, including his fellow former Glamorgan player Simon Jones and ex-England stars Darren Gough and Graeme Fowler.