Matthew Maynard: Ex-England and Glamorgan batsman joins Wales Over-50s squad
Former England and Glamorgan batsman Matthew Maynard has joined Wales Over-50s cricket squad.
The 55-year-old Glamorgan boss "is relishing the challenge of playing Seniors cricket when he can" according to the team of veterans.
In a social media post, Maynard wrote: "Great to be involved guys. Looking forward to putting on the colours this season."
Maynard last played top-flight cricket in 2005.
The announcement of Maynard joining Wales Over-50s prompted some of the sport's big names to respond on social media, including his fellow former Glamorgan player Simon Jones and ex-England stars Darren Gough and Graeme Fowler.