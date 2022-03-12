Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Khawaja averages 119.75 in four Tests since his recall during the Ashes

Second Test, Karachi (day one): Australia 251-3: Khawaja 127*, Smith 72 Pakistan: Yet to bat Scorecard

Australia's Usman Khawaja scored an emotional century in the country of his birth on day one of the second Test against Pakistan in Karachi.

The home fans chanted Khawaja's name during his 127 not out as Australia dominated, reaching 251-3 at the close.

Khawaja was born in Islamabad before emigrating to Australia as a child and had relatives in the Karachi crowd to witness his first Test ton in Pakistan.

"My family is actually from Karachi," the 35-year-old said.

"This is where the Khawajas are from. Everyone in my family was born in Karachi except me.

"This is my home. I've been here a lot. It's nice to get a hundred."

Khawaja scored 97 in last week's drawn first Test in Rawalpindi, with this latest century a further continuation of his stunning form since his recall during the Ashes when he scored twin centuries against England in the fourth Test in Sydney.

Day one in Karachi also saw bat dominate ball in this series, as it did in an uneventful series opener.

Steve Smith shared a stand of 159 with Khawaja before being caught at slip off seamer Hassan Ali in the penultimate over of the day for 72.

David Warner made 36 in an opening stand of 82 with Khawaja, while Marnus Labuschagne was run out for a duck.