England appeal for lbw
England were bidding for their first Test victory in Antigua
First Test, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua (day five):
England 311 & 349-6 dec: Crawley 121, Root 109
West Indies 375 & 147-4: Bonner 38*, Holder 37*; Leach 3-57
Match drawn
Scorecard

England had to settle for a draw in the first Test against West Indies despite a spirited performance on the final day in Antigua.

A bold declaration from captain Joe Root, who reached his 24th Test hundred in the morning session, gave England the chance to push for an unlikely victory.

His side took four wickets for eight runs either side of tea to boost their hopes, spinner Jack Leach claiming 3-57 on a lifeless pitch.

But West Indies, who did not attempt to chase their target of 286 in 71 overs, were steadied by a stubborn, unbroken stand of 80 between first-innings centurion Nkrumah Bonner and all-rounder Jason Holder, which lasted 35.5 overs.

Crucially England did not review an lbw appeal against Holder with 22 overs left. Had they done so he would have been dismissed by Leach.

Instead he ended 37 not out and Bonner unbeaten on 38, the players shaking hands with the score 147-4.

England's cause was hurt by the absence of fast bowler Mark Wood, who sat out the innings with an elbow injury and is now a doubt for the second Test, which begins on Wednesday in Barbados.

Earlier, despite the loss of five wickets, England added 132 runs before declaring 20 minutes before lunch on 349-6.

Root turned his 84 not out overnight into 109, while Dan Lawrence scored 37 from 36 balls in an enterprising cameo as England sought quick runs.

The Test may have ended in a draw but England's improved performance on the final two days offers some momentum as they look to move on from their humiliating 4-0 Ashes defeat.

Pitch thwarts spirited England

With the bowlers at their disposal, England did all that could realistically have been expected of them in their quest for victory on the final day.

Root declared earlier than expected and slow left-armer Leach in particular bowled well, but the tourists were thwarted by a docile pitch.

After West Indies slowly reached 59-0, Ben Stokes removed Brathwaite, getting him lbw with a ball that scuttled low, but there was little mischief in the pitch thereafter.

Wood's extra pace was missed and, without it, seamers Chris Woakes and Craig Overton were ineffective.

Opener John Campbell was caught at mid-on trying to whack Leach over the top and Jermaine Blackwood was out lbw slogging across the line - two wretched strokes that helped England's cause.

However, once Bonner and Holder played themselves in they were able to defend with relative ease, even with fielders surrounding the bat.

England would have had a glimmer had they reviewed the lbw decision against Holder but Root, wary after earlier burning two reviews on optimistic lbw shouts, was unmoved. The technology showed Leach's delivery would have hit leg stump.

Root held on until there were only five balls left before accepting the cause was lost.

Positives for England

England were aggressive from the outset and opener Zak Crawley, who resumed on 117, was bowled trying to strike a Holder yorker for 121.

That ended a stand of 201 between Crawley and Root, but the England captain continued to one of his most straightforward Test centuries.

The chanceless knock saw him overtake Alastair Cook in the list of most Test tons as England captain and will silence any debate around his return to number three in the batting order.

Perhaps most impressive was Lawrence's brief innings which gave England impetus. Having been recalled to the side for this Test, the 24-year-old cracked the ball over the off-side from the outset and hit one extravagant six.

This series has been billed as a new era for England after a run of one win in 14 Tests.

Lawrence's innings, plus the performances of Leach, Crawley and first-innings centurion Jonny Bairstow are positives.

There is still much concern about Woakes potency overseas and Overton's wicket-taking threat at this level, while Stokes, who has been nursing a side injury since the fourth Ashes Test in January, bowled 41 overs in the match.

England must hope that does not come back to hurt them.

'I can't fault anyone today' - reaction

England captain Joe Root: "I'm really proud of the team today and throughout the week.

"We found ourselves in a tricky position on day one, and to get ourselves back in the game through that fantastic innings from Jonny [Bairstow] was very pleasing. Throughout the game we got better and better.

"And today, chasing those last wickets, I can't fault any of the efforts of anyone."

Player of the match Nkrumah Bonner said: "We are happy with the draw, but wanted a win.

"I think we showed real character the way we bowled this morning especially.

"We have a lot of positives to take from this game."

BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew: "England tried all they could to squeeze a result out. Root's declaration took a lot of people by surprise, but it was always difficult without Wood.

"Leach's three wickets will perk him up after the Ashes, the fact that three batsmen scored centuries is also a boost to a team desperate to move into more positive territory.

"There was more of a spring in the step of the fielders - and signs of the collective responsibility Root is trying to establish."

  • Comment posted by jdblues, today at 22:11

    Awful pitch. Not fit for Test cricket. Same as last tour. W.I. need to do something about it. If all Test match pitches were of the same standard as this, it would be the death knell of Test cricket.....

  • Comment posted by Moggs, today at 22:10

    Now it's " valiant England " . 😂😂😂😂

    You couldn't make it up.

    Commemorative stamps are being produced as I type.

    • Reply posted by chris, today at 22:13

      chris replied:
      Knighthoods beckon...

  • Comment posted by Rosecottage, today at 22:09

    A terrible declaration from Root, there was no way in this day and age that any side, against any attack, on any ground in the world, are going to try and chase down 286 at FOUR runs an over 4th innings. There was no carrot dangled despite what anyone says.

  • Comment posted by neil proctor, today at 22:09

    The next at the kensington oval will have a far better pitch and provide a far better match as it usually does. Trust it does i will be flying out monday to watch it

  • Comment posted by FFC MITRO, today at 22:09

    A poor surface for a test match!!

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 22:07

    Bloody Hell, reading some of the comments - it's like we lost the game....!

    A draw is a fair result, onto the next one..

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 22:06

    Have to settle for a draw?! The West Indies were 4 down. Has the clown who wrote this ever watched a game of cricket before? If he has, I want a pint of whatever he's drinking. Utterly ludicrous headline...

    • Reply posted by ET, today at 22:09

      ET replied:
      ? You think a win was on the cards?
      Odd.

  • Comment posted by C Wood, today at 22:06

    At 58 for 4 at lunch on day one a draw looked a good result for us. But really we should be able to beat a team like the West Indies. Not putting them down in any way but England should be more positive than this.

    • Reply posted by nozin around, today at 22:10

      nozin around replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by CorneliusR, today at 22:05

    Why are people complaining that England played the last hour of the game!? I can understand that there was very little chance of getting six wickets, but at least give it a go. It's what the fans would of wanted. I don't think it's disrespectful to the West Indies team to play that last hour.

    • Reply posted by chris, today at 22:10

      chris replied:
      One bowler down. Flat, slow, predictable, lifeless pitch. Another test in 4 days. Emptying Stokes and Leach for the sake of what? Wood looks unlikely to play, Robinson's a fitness risk even if he plays. Idiotic decision. Accept the reality of the situation and save the bowlers.

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 22:04

    Root was playing reverse psychology! he knew England could not win late on, but was thinking let's wreck the confidence of a few WI batsmen would have done the trick, but unfortunately we failed in that as well 😢 😢

    • Reply posted by E8VEN, today at 22:09

      E8VEN replied:
      Root is too thick to play reverse psychology, was just a show of disrespect to the Windies to take it to 5 balls remaining!!

  • Comment posted by chris, today at 22:04

    Deeply unimpressive from Root. That game should have been called off at the last hour point. What was the earthly point in going until the last six balls? Flogging the bowlers like that for an inevitable draw is really poor form.

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 22:04

    England settle for a draw? WI comfortably batted out the final 2 sessions

  • Comment posted by neil proctor, today at 22:01

    windies almost threw it away against this very average touring side. windies must play six specialist batsman in the next test

  • Comment posted by Tony ratcliffe, today at 22:01

    Dont think YJB be too impressed with the Man of Match. At least he entertained and why did Root take off Leach for that vital middle session when he was on a roll. Lets not get carried away. An awful decision cost us by not reviewing

  • Comment posted by Berto, today at 21:59

    Toothless....

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:00

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Spineless

  • Comment posted by neil proctor, today at 21:58

    This result means that in the last 12 months England have only won 2 out of 16 teat matches l

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:02

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      And some people still think Joe Root is best captain we have got

  • Comment posted by mightonedayhappen, today at 21:57

    Can’t believe some experts are criticising England for trying to win and not giving up. Think it’s great that for once we treated the sport and fans with respect by keeping going until it was impossible to win. This is the mentality we should always have and a big improvement. Great to see.

  • Comment posted by MJC, today at 21:57

    Facing Woakes and Overton is like facing the bowling of a dead sheep! Wood and Robinson are injured and will Stokes be able to bowl in the next test after being bowled into the ground? is there anybody who STILL thinks Jimmy and Broad should have been left at home? One small positive is at least we have Mahmood to come in

    • Reply posted by Huckleberry Duck, today at 21:59

      Huckleberry Duck replied:
      No there isn't. Nobody cares anymore.

  • Comment posted by Huckleberry Duck, today at 21:57

    "Brave England", "Spirited England", blah, blah, blah! How about "England are not good enough". Let's have some unbiased reporting, the standard within the Beeb is getting worse!

  • Comment posted by Arse, today at 21:56

    Great stuff. A dull 4 days turned into a relatively exciting finale by capt Root. Honours even but England regained the momentum. Roll on the next one👍

    • Reply posted by Locker TV, today at 22:00

      Locker TV replied:
      Cheltenham likely be more exciting though next week

