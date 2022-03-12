England in West Indies: Spirited tourists have to settle for draw in first Test

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport

From the section Cricket

England appeal for lbw
England were bidding for their first Test victory in Antigua
First Test, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua (day five):
England 311 & 349-6 dec: Crawley 121, Root 109
West Indies 375 & 147-4: Bonner 38*, Holder 37*; Leach 3-57
Match drawn
Scorecard

England had to settle for a draw in the first Test against West Indies despite a spirited performance on the final day in Antigua.

A bold declaration from captain Joe Root, who reached his 24th Test hundred in the morning session, gave England the chance to push for an unlikely victory.

His side took four wickets for eight runs either side of tea to boost their hopes, spinner Jack Leach claiming 3-57 on a lifeless pitch.

But West Indies, who did not attempt to chase their target of 286 in 71 overs, were steadied by a stubborn, unbroken stand of 80 between first-innings centurion Nkrumah Bonner and all-rounder Jason Holder, which lasted 35.5 overs.

Crucially England did not review an lbw appeal against Holder with 22 overs left. Had they done so he would have been dismissed by Leach.

Instead he ended 37 not out and Bonner unbeaten on 38, the players shaking hands with the score 147-4.

England's cause was hurt by the absence of fast bowler Mark Wood, who sat out the innings with an elbow injury and is now a doubt for the second Test, which begins on Wednesday in Barbados.

Earlier, despite the loss of five wickets, England added 132 runs before declaring 20 minutes before lunch on 349-6.

Root turned his 84 not out overnight into 109, while Dan Lawrence scored 37 from 36 balls in an enterprising cameo as England sought quick runs.

The Test may have ended in a draw but England's improved performance on the final two days offers some momentum as they look to move on from their humiliating 4-0 Ashes defeat.

Pitch thwarts spirited England

With the bowlers at their disposal, England did all that could realistically have been expected of them in their quest for victory on the final day.

Root declared earlier than expected and slow left-armer Leach in particular bowled well, but the tourists were thwarted by a docile pitch.

After West Indies slowly reached 59-0, Ben Stokes removed Brathwaite, getting him lbw with a ball that scuttled low, but there was little mischief in the pitch thereafter.

Wood's extra pace was missed and, without it, seamers Chris Woakes and Craig Overton were ineffective.

Opener John Campbell was caught at mid-on trying to whack Leach over the top and Jermaine Blackwood was out lbw slogging across the line - two wretched strokes that helped England's cause.

However, once Bonner and Holder played themselves in they were able to defend with relative ease, even with fielders surrounding the bat.

England would have had a glimmer had they reviewed the lbw decision against Holder but Root, wary after earlier burning two reviews on optimistic lbw shouts, was unmoved. The technology showed Leach's delivery would have hit leg stump.

Root held on until there were only five balls left before accepting the cause was lost.

Positives for England

England were aggressive from the outset and opener Zak Crawley, who resumed on 117, was bowled trying to strike a Holder yorker for 121.

That ended a stand of 201 between Crawley and Root, but the England captain continued to one of his most straightforward Test centuries.

The chanceless knock saw him overtake Alastair Cook in the list of most Test centuries as England captain and will silence any debate around his return to number three in the batting order.

Perhaps most impressive was Lawrence's brief innings which gave impetus to England. Having been recalled to the side for this Test, the 24-year-old cracked the ball over the off-side from the outset and hit one extravagant six.

This series has been billed as a new era for England after a run of one win in 14 Tests.

Lawrence's innings, plus the performances of Leach, Crawley and first-innings centurion Jonny Bairstow are positives.

There is still much concern about Woakes potency overseas and Overton's wicket-taking threat at this level, while Stokes, who has been nursing a side injury since the fourth Ashes Test in January, bowled 41 overs in the match.

England must hope that does not come back to hurt them.

Comments

Join the conversation

60 comments

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 22:04

    Root was playing reverse psychology! he knew England could not win late on, but was thinking let's wreck the confidence of a few WI batsmen would have done the trick, but unfortunately we failed in that as well 😢 😢

  • Comment posted by chris, today at 22:04

    Deeply unimpressive from Root. That game should have been called off at the last hour point. What was the earthly point in going until the last six balls? Flogging the bowlers like that for an inevitable draw is really poor form.

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 22:04

    England settle for a draw? WI comfortably batted out the final 2 sessions

  • Comment posted by neil proctor, today at 22:01

    windies almost threw it away against this very average touring side. windies must play six specialist batsman in the next test

  • Comment posted by Tony ratcliffe, today at 22:01

    Dont think YJB be too impressed with the Man of Match. At least he entertained and why did Root take off Leach for that vital middle session when he was on a roll. Lets not get carried away. An awful decision cost us by not reviewing

  • Comment posted by Berto, today at 21:59

    Toothless....

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:00

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Spineless

  • Comment posted by neil proctor, today at 21:58

    This result means that in the last 12 months England have only won 2 out of 16 teat matches l

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:02

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      And some people still think Joe Root is best captain we have got

  • Comment posted by mightonedayhappen, today at 21:57

    Can’t believe some experts are criticising England for trying to win and not giving up. Think it’s great that for once we treated the sport and fans with respect by keeping going until it was impossible to win. This is the mentality we should always have and a big improvement. Great to see.

  • Comment posted by MJC, today at 21:57

    Facing Woakes and Overton is like facing the bowling of a dead sheep! Wood and Robinson are injured and will Stokes be able to bowl in the next test after being bowled into the ground? is there anybody who STILL thinks Jimmy and Broad should have been left at home? One small positive is at least we have Mahmood to come in

    • Reply posted by Huckleberry Duck, today at 21:59

      Huckleberry Duck replied:
      No there isn't. Nobody cares anymore.

  • Comment posted by Huckleberry Duck, today at 21:57

    "Brave England", "Spirited England", blah, blah, blah! How about "England are not good enough". Let's have some unbiased reporting, the standard within the Beeb is getting worse!

  • Comment posted by Arse, today at 21:56

    Great stuff. A dull 4 days turned into a relatively exciting finale by capt Root. Honours even but England regained the momentum. Roll on the next one👍

    • Reply posted by Locker TV, today at 22:00

      Locker TV replied:
      Cheltenham likely be more exciting though next week

  • Comment posted by Kherosguns, today at 21:56

    Seriously bbc headline writers. Appalling headline to draw people in. England not even close.

    • Reply posted by ET, today at 22:00

      ET replied:
      Weird.

  • Comment posted by James, today at 21:56

    Root has just spouted utter rubbish

    Eng actually never looked like winning and were the only team ever in danger of losing this game

    To try and convince us anything else is true is very poor form

    • Reply posted by ET, today at 22:01

      ET replied:
      4 down with 35+ overs left isn’t exactly secure. So, not too sure what you’re banging on about.
      Are you new to Test cricket?

  • Comment posted by Bobby Smith, today at 21:55

    One can only hope that the pitch in Barbados is a tad spicier, as this one sucked the life out of the game. Good practice for the bowlers who should be better prepared for the second Test. Mahmood for Wood and possibly Robinson for Overton, otherwise the same team. Warrican, on his home ground, has to play for West Indies. One last point, what a proper cricketer is Jason Holder.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:00

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      The Kensington Oval has produced some great test matches over the years

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:55

    Joe Root. You are completely useless as captain. Why would you keep the team out there for the last hour when there was no chance of England getting six wickets against batsmen playing like Geoffrey Boycott and on a pitch that is flat as a road

    • Reply posted by E8VEN, today at 21:57

      E8VEN replied:
      Because he has no class

  • Comment posted by diesel001, today at 21:55

    Two average Test teams who when they play each other end up in competitive matches. England are the better team, but West Indies have home advantage.

    Pitch wasn't great, but can expect more of the same as West Indies are worried about their fragile batting line up.

    • Reply posted by E6toSE3, today at 22:04

      E6toSE3 replied:
      Except West Indies don't have much of a home advantage. Islands very different and almost no local interest, especially if noone from that island in team

  • Comment posted by footyfan94, today at 21:55

    The only play in the world who can tame and soften Nkrumah Bonner is Travis Head

  • Comment posted by The voice of reason, today at 21:54

    Its great to see that people are happy to see England strive for mediocrity against a mediocre team and acheiving it.

    • Reply posted by ET, today at 22:03

      ET replied:
      Once again you betray your moniker.

  • Comment posted by Rosecottage, today at 21:54

    Brilliant performance from Nkrumah Bonner he batted Englands pie chuckers imto the ground, he could have seen them off with a stick of celery. They'll all go to Barbados 4 inches shorter😂

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:56

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      He is becoming the West Indies version of Marnus Labuschagne

  • Comment posted by kevirl, today at 21:53

    No criticism of the board on here today then? Embarrassing posts after the ashes, nobody on the board bats or bowls.

