England in West Indies: Zak Crawley hits hundred as tourists dominate day four in Antigua

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport

England batters Zak Crawley (right) and Joe Root (left) embrace
Crawley's hundred is his second in Tests and first since 2020
First Test, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua (day four):
England 311 & 217-1: Crawley 117*, Root 84*
West Indies 375: Bonner 123;Stokes 2-42, Leach 2-79
England lead by 153 runs
Scorecard

Zak Crawley hit his second Test hundred as England dominated West Indies on day four of the first Test to set up an outside chance of victory.

Crawley capitalised on a lifeless Antigua pitch to make an unbeaten 117, while captain Joe Root reached 84 not out at the close.

Having started the day behind the game and in the field, England were 217-1, leading by 153 runs, when rain brought an early finish.

Earlier they took just three deliveries to claim the final West Indies wicket as the hosts were dismissed for 375 with a first-innings lead of 64.

But, despite the early loss of debutant Alex Lees for six, Crawley and Root wiped out the deficit and batted England into the ascendancy with a mammoth unbeaten stand of 193.

The tourists, who have struggled for large parts of the Test, now look the more likely side to win.

However, the placid nature of pitch means any quest to bowl out West Indies on the final day will be a struggle.

England turn it around

In this three-match series, England are bidding to improve on a dreadful run which has seen them win just one of 14 Tests.

The pitch is very helpful to batting and the opposition modest but this day revealed a hint of what England will hope for during this much-talked about red-ball reset.

What little danger there is in the surface - just a hint of uneven bounce - was neutered by 24-year-old Crawley and Root, 31, and afterwards they progressed calmly with ease.

The West Indies attack, without any express pace or world-class spin, was as blunted as England's had been across the previous two days.

Crawley and Root began to up their scoring late on, with England starting to look to set up a declaration.

The only wickets to fall all day were Jack Leach's lbw dismissal of West Indies number 11 Jayden Seales and the fall of Lees, who, as in the first innings, went lbw missing a straight ball from round the wicket by Kemar Roach.

That suggests the draw is by far the most likely result. The rain late on did not help England's cause, in taking time out of the game.

Crawley comes good

Crawley's classy knock is significant in the Test but even more so for England's future in this format.

Root's side are in desperate need of a settled top-order and this knock will secure the Kent opener's place for a long period.

Crawley dazzled when making his first Test hundred, a stunning 267 against Pakistan in 2020. This was a more measured knock where he clipped the ball smartly off his pads.

It could have been different - Crawley was given out lbw on nought but overturned the poor decision on review, with the ball comfortably missing leg. But with his captain a steady presence alongside him, Crawley did not offer another chance all day.

The right-hander had a barren spell after his maiden ton which led to him being dropped last year when averaging 11.14 across seven Tests.

Now, having regained his place in the third Ashes Test in December and impressing with 77 against Australia a game later, England will hope that that poor run is behind him.

More to follow

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 21:47

    Well done Zak Crawley! a top innings, I'm glad they stuck with him..

    Excellent response from England on Day 4, showed a good fighting spirit that has been lacking for a year now.

    Crawley & Root did well to see of the early swing and then took over and controlled the innings and England are in the driving seat, but it looks like it will be a draw to start the series, which is fine.

  • Comment posted by tinysteelorchestra, today at 21:47

    An excellent effort from Crawley and Root, although the rather lifeless pitch helped (and kind of suggests England's bowling effort wasn't as bad as seemed at the time). Great to see Crawley finally get another century and he looked very good doing so. Root, on the other hand, we kind of knew was pretty good already!

  • Comment posted by boating-voter, today at 21:47

    Well batted Crawley and Root - for the most part a calm, assured, measured partnership, just what England needed.

    A shame to lose the last hour tonight, but there's plenty of scope for the game to come up to the boil tomorrow.

  • Comment posted by SteveOut, today at 21:47

    Well done Zak Crawley. If he can consistently combine his rare natural talent with concentration and fight, he could become a very good player indeed.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:46

    I think England would be looking for four hundred and then declare as we need enough time to bowl out the West Indies on such a flat pitch

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:45

    So Zak Crawley can bat then. Shows how flat the pitch is

    • Reply posted by pm61, today at 21:48

      pm61 replied:
      Great comment! Really gives an insight into your knowledge

  • Comment posted by scanattack, today at 21:45

    Are all the pessimists still doubting the team selections? Some of the ridiculous comments on Day One show just how spineless fans can be. A change of the guard is inevitable and this is the perfect setting for blooding a new attack

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:48

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Blooding a new attack. Have you seen the ages of our bowlers. Where are the young bowlers coming through

  • Comment posted by Roy The Boy, today at 21:45

    Well what we’ve been waiting Crawled is a good player but a little short of confidence, let’s hopes this helps him. He played very well as did Root,excellent partnership. Make sure they don’t have a chance of winning is the main thing now. I’m not sure the bowlers will be good enough on this pitch to bowl them out.Depending on the weather same again England, this isn’t a very good W.Indies side

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:44

    How flat is that pitch in Antigua. If Brian Lara was playing he would be favourite to get another triple century or maybe four hundred like he did at the old Recreation ground

  • Comment posted by the_legend_killer, today at 21:44

    I smugly stand by what I said last night

  • Comment posted by mark, today at 21:44

    Excellent from Crawley and Root. Fill your boots!

  • Comment posted by Mr Jones, today at 21:44

    Drawn domination.

  • Comment posted by Are We Human, today at 21:44

    Surprised to have the opportunity to open the conversation. Perhaps some of our more damning critics from yesterday are having a second helping of humble pie. Pleased for Crawley who clearly has talent but has been too loose too often in his fledgling career. Sad to see so called sports journalists, who happily poured scorn on England's efforts yesterday now saying it's a lifeless pitch...

  • Comment posted by ValeDan, today at 21:43

    Well done Mr Crawley! Not forgetting Joe Root.
    The match has draw written all over it but there's plenty to learn from and build on. Tomorrow could be interesting.

  • Comment posted by Tom Kennett, today at 21:42

    Good to see some old fashioned application. And Crawley not fishing at deliveries outside off.

  • Comment posted by Vikram, today at 21:38

    England in straight batting outrage

