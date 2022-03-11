England in West Indies: Zak Crawley hits hundred as tourists dominate day four in Antigua

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport

England batters Zak Crawley (right) and Joe Root (left) embrace
Crawley's hundred is his second in 19 Tests and first since 2020
First Test, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua (day four):
England 311 & 217-1: Crawley 117*, Root 84*
West Indies 375: Bonner 123; Stokes 2-42, Leach 2-79
England lead by 153 runs
Zak Crawley hit his second Test hundred as England dominated West Indies on day four of the first Test to set up an outside chance of victory.

Crawley capitalised on a lifeless Antigua pitch to make an unbeaten 117, while captain Joe Root reached 84 not out at the close.

Having started the day behind the game and in the field, England were 217-1, leading by 153 runs, when rain brought an early finish.

Earlier they took just three deliveries to claim the final West Indies wicket as the hosts were dismissed for 375 with a first-innings lead of 64.

But, despite the early loss of debutant Alex Lees for six, Crawley and Root wiped out the deficit and batted England into the ascendancy with a mammoth unbeaten stand of 193.

The tourists, who have struggled for large parts of the Test, now look the more likely side to win.

However, the placid nature of pitch means any quest to bowl out West Indies on the final day will be a struggle.

England turn it around

In this three-match series, England are bidding to improve on a dreadful run which has seen them win just one of 14 Tests.

The pitch is very helpful to batting and the opposition modest but this day revealed a hint of what England will hope for during this much-talked about red-ball reset.

What little danger there is in the surface - just a hint of uneven bounce - was neutered by 24-year-old Crawley and Root, 31, and afterwards they progressed calmly with ease.

The West Indies attack, without any express pace or world-class spin, was as blunted as England's had been across the previous two days.

Crawley and Root began to up their scoring late on, with England starting to look to set up a declaration.

The only wickets to fall all day were Jack Leach's lbw dismissal of West Indies number 11 Jayden Seales and the fall of Lees, who, as in the first innings, went lbw missing a straight ball from round the wicket by seamer Kemar Roach.

That suggests the draw is by far the most likely result. The rain late on did not help England's cause, in taking time out of the game.

Crawley comes good

Zak Crawley
There were 22 innings between Crawley's two Test hundreds

Crawley's classy knock is significant in the Test but even more so for England's future in this format.

Root's side are in desperate need of a settled top-order and this knock will secure the Kent opener's place for a long period.

Crawley dazzled when making his first Test hundred, a stunning 267 against Pakistan in 2020. This was a more measured knock where he clipped the ball smartly off his pads.

It could have been different - Crawley was given out lbw on nought but overturned the poor decision on review, with the ball comfortably missing leg. But with his captain a steady presence alongside him, Crawley did not offer another chance all day.

The right-hander had a barren spell after his maiden ton which led to him being dropped last year when averaging 11.14 across seven Tests.

Now, having regained his place in the third Ashes Test in December and impressing with 77 against Australia a game later, England will hope that that poor run is behind him.

'We'll have a good go' at the win - reaction

England's Zak Crawley, speaking to BT Sport: "It's a very special feeling. It was tough year last year, I didn't think I would get this opportunity again.

"We certainly want to try and win it tomorrow, we'll have a good go in the morning, then try and bowl them out."

BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew: "It was certainly England's day. They began it under a lot of pressure having to try and make sure they weren't bowled out cheaply, To finish with a lead of 153 is a very good effort.

"Both batsmen played very well. It was the sort of innings you want to see from Crawley, very patient. Root, as usual, was his busy self, albeit under strangulated conditions."

Comments

Join the conversation

167 comments

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 21:47

    Well done Zak Crawley! a top innings, I'm glad they stuck with him..

    Excellent response from England on Day 4, showed a good fighting spirit that has been lacking for a year now.

    Crawley & Root did well to see of the early swing and then took over and controlled the innings and England are in the driving seat, but it looks like it will be a draw to start the series, which is fine.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:51

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      He is our best opening batsman by far. We just need Lees to get a big innings and we could have a partnership resembling Strauss and Cook

  • Comment posted by PaulTG, today at 22:03

    Anybody think this England bowling attack can take 10 wickets in a session and a half?Really needs somebody who can take 8-15. But they left him at home.

    • Reply posted by peter rabbit, today at 22:14

      peter rabbit replied:
      I watched that the other day, 5 of the Aussies gave their wickets away that day, in the 2 previous tests he was rubbish and he wouldn't have been playing if I had been picking the team. I'm afraid Mr Broad ain't as good as he thinks he is

  • Comment posted by RMC 1964, today at 21:56

    How many mistakes does umpire Wilson need to make before ICC realise he's not quite up to it?

    • Reply posted by dier - 1558, today at 21:59

      dier - 1558 replied:
      They won’t because it’s all political.

  • Comment posted by Sipunx, today at 22:18

    People on here yesterday putting the boot into England's attack are back tonight saying Crawley owed his ton to a flat, dead pitch.

  • Comment posted by ValeDan, today at 21:43

    Well done Mr Crawley! Not forgetting Joe Root.
    The match has draw written all over it but there's plenty to learn from and build on. Tomorrow could be interesting.

    • Reply posted by Lyndhurst, today at 22:26

      Lyndhurst replied:
      ...and surely “lessons to be learnt...”

  • Comment posted by mark, today at 21:44

    Excellent from Crawley and Root. Fill your boots!

  • Comment posted by Disgustedwimbledon, today at 21:52

    Bat all day tomorrow. England don’t have the bowlers to get any team out, so give them all ( especially Wood and Stokes) a rest. Have another go in the second test, ideally on a decent cricket wicket and with a serious warm up game behind them.

    • Reply posted by Juan, today at 22:03

      Juan replied:
      Dead right. No chance of bowling them out with a depleted attack. So make them toil all day - no need to go on all out attack and exhaust their bowlers ahead of the next Test. Personally, I’d summon Anderson. An opening attack of Woakes and Overton is a complete waste of space. Mahmood and Parkinson should both play in the next Test. And I live in Yorkshire, in case you suspect bias.

  • Comment posted by GGS, today at 22:03

    Zak's record in test cricket was really perplexing. You don't score 267 in a test match without being really good and most new players like Lawrence and hameed don't have that kind of score. Even though it's a flat pitch, this will do his confidence and career a lot of good. And he is only 24 so he has got that going for him as well.

    • Reply posted by Are We Human, today at 22:20

      Are We Human replied:
      Crawley was picked relatively young having never been prolific at County level. ( Similar to Trescothick and Vaughan ). His talent is obvious but he's having to learn on the job. He's been moved around the order, been picked and dropped a couple of times and is facing top class bowling. There's a player there. Root had his struggles in the early part of his career and he's not done badly.....

  • Comment posted by Thick and Veiny, today at 21:53

    Thought yesterday's reactions by some on here was completely over the top. This pitch has as much life as a graveyard; zero for the bowlers.

    Well played Crawley and Root, though. Root looks set for a 7th hundred since the start of last year.

  • Comment posted by R and B, today at 21:49

    Well done Zak! Yes it's a docile pitch, but he's applied himself extremely well. Good shot selection and patience.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:53

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Burns and Hameed would have both scored double century on this pitch

  • Comment posted by SteveOut, today at 21:47

    Well done Zak Crawley. If he can consistently combine his rare natural talent with concentration and fight, he could become a very good player indeed.

  • Comment posted by DH, today at 22:21

    Don’t declare. We are not bowling these out in 60 overs with a bowler down. Bat, bat and bat. Get 500 (when did that last happen?) and make their bowlers crawl to Barbados

  • Comment posted by Top Dogg, today at 22:09

    I think the pitch is having a big say in this match. I understand the criticism of our bowling but if you watched what's (not) happening today then it's harsh to judge the new attack on this one match.

    Let's at least give them the series before we cast judgement.

    I don't agree with dropping JA and SB but even when they were in our attack we have struggled for wickets abroad recently.

  • Comment posted by trabuch, today at 21:52

    So pleased for Crawley. He has the quality.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:49

    Well played Zak Crawley. I think we have managed to find an opening batsman who can actually bat

    • Reply posted by DH, today at 22:15

      DH replied:
      Given your next comment, do you stand by this one?

  • Comment posted by Tom Kennett, today at 21:42

    Good to see some old fashioned application. And Crawley not fishing at deliveries outside off.

    • Reply posted by Sarge, today at 22:40

      Sarge replied:
      Even Hameed might have scored 25 on this pitch

  • Comment posted by Michael, today at 21:53

    Take a bow Zak, pure class….hopefully many more tons to come.

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 21:52

    It will be interesting to see what bowling attack they go with for the 2nd Test as Wood won't be playing.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:54

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Mahmood

  • Comment posted by sam, today at 21:56

    Great innings from Crawley, looks like he is a top player and will be for years to come
    But everyone said similar things about his 100 vs Pakistan and he didn't kick on from it and went through a patch of awful form. He clearly has the talent to be a really top batter but he needs to do this more consistently and build on this innings. One top innings doesn't make up for a year of awful form

    • Reply posted by Gigsy, today at 22:01

      Gigsy replied:
      What????? He hit 149 runs in the 4th& 5th test in Ashes.....you haven't got a clue!!!!!!!!

  • Comment posted by Are We Human, today at 21:44

    Surprised to have the opportunity to open the conversation. Perhaps some of our more damning critics from yesterday are having a second helping of humble pie. Pleased for Crawley who clearly has talent but has been too loose too often in his fledgling career. Sad to see so called sports journalists, who happily poured scorn on England's efforts yesterday now saying it's a lifeless pitch...

