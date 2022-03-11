Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Women's World Cup, Hamilton India 317-8 (50 overs): Mandhana 123 (119), Harmanpreet 109 (107) West Indies 162 all out (40.3 overs): Dottin 62 (46), Rana 3-22 India won by 155 runs Scorecard . Table

Hundreds from Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur propelled India to a 155-run victory over West Indies at the Women's World Cup in Hamilton.

Mandhana's elegant 123 and a classy 109 from Harmanpreet lifted India to 317-8 - their highest total in the World Cup.

Deandra Dottin clubbed 62 from 46 balls to give West Indies a blistering start.

But after she was caught off the off-spin of Sneh Rana, the Windies faltered, losing all 10 wickets for 62 runs to be bowled out for 162.

It is West Indies' first defeat, following surprise wins over hosts New Zealand and England in their opening two matches.

India's second win from three games lifts them to four points, level with four other teams at the top of the table.

Mandhana and Harmanpreet lead India resurgence

India's batting had been ponderous in their win against Pakistan and defeat by New Zealand, leading to a call for greater intent from captain Mithali Raj.

The 2017 runners-up responded by piling on the second-highest total they have ever made in a one-day international.

Mandhana and Harmanpreet added 184, an India record for the fourth wicket and their highest partnership of any kind in a World Cup match.

Harmanpreet could have been caught on 30, but Anisa Mohammed failed to get a hand on a loopy chance at short fine leg, while Mandhana was put down on 94 and 118.

Dottin's assault had India on the back foot, only for Rana to make the breakthrough.

From there, India had control. Rana picked up 3-22, while 39-year-old pace bowler Jhulan Goswami had Mohammed caught at mid-wicket for her 40th World Cup wicket - a tournament record.

Dottin assault not enough for Windies

Whereas West Indies held their nerve defending totals against New Zealand and England, here they faced the pressure of fielding first for the first time in the tournament.

They wilted in the face of India's superb batting. Not only were they harmed by dropped catches, but bizarre tactics and injuries to all of seamer Shakera Selman, wicketkeeper Shemaine Campbelle and all-rounder Dottin.

Dottin's bowling is used sparingly because of an ongoing back problem, and after sending down five overs she was struggling as she left the field at the interval.

Still, she was able to add another thrilling performance in a tournament where she has already bowled the match-winning over against New Zealand and taken a spectacular catch to dismiss England's Lauren Winfield-Hill.

With limited mobility, Dottin peppered the boundary with 10 fours and a six - her half-century came from only 35 balls.

However, she required treatment at the beginning of Rana's over and, two balls later, top-edged a sweep to short fine leg. From there, West Indies unravelled.